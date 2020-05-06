Poncho de Nigris fears for Juan de Dios Pantoja Do not jump!

Juan de Dios Pantoja has alarmed his followers on social media, including Nigris Poncho He has been worried about the young singer, and it is that everything arose from a strange publication that went up to Instagram.

Since the youtuber was involved in a scandal after the leak of an intimate video, his love life was affected, now the famous is far from Kimberly Loaiza and his daughter Kima.

In previous days Poncho de Nigris had made a very mischievous proposal to Juan de Dios Pantoja, which caused a stir on social networks, since the actor has been aware of the young man’s publications.

Nigris Poncho is worried about the youtuber

In the recent video that uploaded to social networks, you can see the youtuber on the roof of his house, because apparently, this is what is happening in this quarantine, after the controversial intimate video that leaked on the internet and damaged his image and his relationship with Loaiza.

De Nigris reacted to the strange publication of the young man, so he did not hesitate to send him a comment and asked him not to jump from the ceiling and expressed a few words of good wishes.

Nigris poncho concerned about Pantoja Photo: Instagram

“Don’t go throwing yourself! Everything will be fine. After we pass the quarantine we give him”. Commented the Mexican actor.

Fortunately, that strange video was to show his fans the place that will be part of the scenes of his new music video, since since he separated from Kimberly Loaiza he has dedicated most of his time in composing songs.

We remember that Juan de Dios Pantoja started a strong discussion with Lizbeth Rodríguez, but the drop that spilled the glass was the video that they released on the internet, where you can appreciate the youtuber having intimate encounters with a mysterious young woman.

Photo: Instagram.

