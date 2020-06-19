Poncho De Nigris and his wife share that they have lost a child for the second time | Reform

Poncho De Nigris and his wife Marcela Mistral received a terrible blow, who with deep pain shared that they have lost a son for the second time.

The couple was more than happy with the arrival of a third baby in the family; However, things did not go as expected, everything got complicated and Marcela She had to have an emergency operation to save her life.

As they explained, the pregnancy that the actor’s wife had was ectopic, that is, her son did not implant in the uterus, so the mother is at high risk.

It may interest you: Video Poncho of Nigris in full mistreatment towards his wife

It was through a video on social networks that the famous people of Tiktok pointed out that Marcela will undergo surgery in the next few hours to prevent the little one from detaching and causing havoc on her health.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Marcela said that there was great excitement in this little boy and that she had even recorded for her husband the moment when she had a home test and obtained the positive, it was very exciting.

Read also: Poncho de Nigris asks Juan de Dios Pantoja not to jump from the ceiling

I even recorded a video where I hid from Poncho in the bathroom, I took the test, it came out positive and it was surprising for me, I was very excited, it is a very emotional video that I do not think I will bring to light due to the situation that the baby will not be achieved, he told TVNotas.

The beautiful mother of two children confessed that they received the unfortunate news together, Poncho accompanied her to have an ultrasound and they discovered that there was nothing in the uterus, the doctors pointed out that it would not be achieved.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!