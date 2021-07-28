Ponce storms Newscastle and knocks out Ritson in a very regrettable performance by the referee

The health of the boxers must be above all and when the tenth round halfway the corner of the British Lewis Ritson They threw a towel into the ring to indicate that the fight had to end and that their pupil had already received enough punishment, the referee Steve Gray I was ignorant of it. In fact, a bizarre situation was experienced, when after applying the first count the referee took the towel and both fighters continued to punish themselves beautifully, to later throw it over the ropes. Well, Ponce was punishing Ritson. The referee had to need up to three kneeling knees and three accounts to end the fight against Ponce who deserved this great victory.

Jeremías Ponce (28-0, 18 KO’s) did not start at all as a favorite in the Newcastle Eagles Community Arena, but the Argentine (24 years old) was far superior to his rival in a fight agreed to twelve rounds. Ritson (21, 12 KO’s-2, 1 KO’s) was outscored from the first second of the evening’s main event. Ponce was a steamroller, punishing his rival down and up very harshly, who had no choice but to grab and play with his shoulders. From the corner they told Ponce to throw an uppercut, since Ritson (27 years old) was bending over a lot.

And after a demolition work, the wall fell, in the tenth round, in the criticism lived by the referee Steve Gray. Ponce beat Ritson in the world tie FIB super lightweight, earning the right to fight against Josh taylor. It would be again in Newscastle, something that would not bother Ponce at all, as he himself pointed out at the end of the fight after the “incontestable treatment” he had received.

In turn, José Mármol’s man explained that he was clear that he had to maintain “a high rhythm against Ritson. I knew I could take all twelve rounds like this. I was tired, but I had the desire to win and the support of my family ”and praised his opponent, Ritson, who at no time found a way to stop or counteract his avalanche of accurate shots. “He is a very strong fighter. If another boxer had received a blow as strong as the one I gave him down in the first round, he would not have continued ”.

