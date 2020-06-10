Mike Pompeo

(CNN Spanish) – The Secretary of State of the United States warned this Wednesday that international health organizations that receive funding from the United States Government, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), must support their same democratic ideals. .

At a press conference, Mike Pompeo asked PAHO to explain the terms under which Cuban doctors were sent to Brazil to combat the covid-19 pandemic. Pompeo assured that the Cuban doctors who are part of the cooperation program with Brazil are “exploited”.

PAHO and the ministries of health of Brazil and Cuba signed the cooperation agreement known as “Mais Médicos” in 2016. However, the current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, canceled the agreement with Cuba in 2018. Bolsonaro said that the deal and doctors’ salaries in the program are “inhumane.” The criticisms were rejected by the Cuban government. “Their vulgar slanders against Cuba and the Mais Medicos Program can never deceive the brother Brazilian people, who well know the nobility and humanity of Cuban medical cooperation,” said President Miguel Díaz Canel in a tweet.

In March, the Brazilian Ministry of Health announced that 1,800 Cuban doctors who had participated in the “Mais Médicos” program through PAHO would rejoin to reinforce care for the population in the face of the covid-19 pandemic. The executive secretary of the health ministry, João Gabbardo, assured that the Brazilian Federal Council of Medicine would endorse the participation of Cuban doctors in the program.

PAHO has not reacted to Pompeo’s allegations, CNN is trying to get a comment.