15 minutes. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the “growing threat” posed by China to the West and accused the government of the Asian giant of having become “more aggressive” in spreading disinformation and fomenting chaos worldwide, from Hong Kong to the USA.

“It is a totally different Communist Party from the one from ten years ago,” Pompeo said. during an interview with Fox Nws. “This party is now seen as an attempt to destroy western ideas, western democracies and their values. It puts the United States in danger,” he said.

This is a Chinese Communist Party that has come to view itself as intent upon the destruction of Western ideas, Western democracies, and Western values. It puts Americans at risk, whether it’s stealing American intellectual property or destroying jobs here in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/89JlUuARro – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 31, 2020

Intellectual property theft

Thus, he listed various issues that would “illustrate” the threat posed by China, such as intellectual property thefts or how Beijing would have “diverted attention” from the coronavirus pandemic.

His words come a week after he pointed out that the Administration of President Donald Trump no longer considers Hong Kong an autonomous region of China now that Parliament has approved a national security law that, according to detractors, endangers the freedoms and rights of Hong Kong people.

In this regard, he recalled that the Government will review the status of Hong Kong and revoke it. In addition, it will study Chinese students who want to enter the country in search of possible links with the Chinese Army.

“The Communist Party of China has broken its promise and the United States will respond in a practical way,” he said before insisting that “the possibility of imposing sanctions against individuals who have destroyed freedoms in Hong Kong will be addressed.”

For Pompeo, Beijing’s attitude is “linked to an ideology”. “This is more than a person. The threat posed by the Communist Party stems from the nature of the party itself and its ideology,” he continued.