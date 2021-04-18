Pompeo used public resources for personal matters “in more than 100 cases”

15 minutes. A report by the US State Department inspector general found that former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, repeatedly used Department resources and personnel for personal matters that violate their ethical standards.

The report detailed more than 100 cases of misconduct that “had no apparent connection to the official affairs of the Department.” For example, for staff to “collect personal items, plan events unrelated to the Department’s mission, and carry out tasks such as caring for pets and sending personal Christmas cards,” according to the report.

Privileges

It is also noted that her son got a very low rate at a hotel during a personal trip as it was considered an official stay.

The report on the use of public resources, published this Friday by Politico, got Pompeo’s response. He called it “another attempt to slander” by Joe Biden’s government the former secretary and his wife.

“Every American should fear that his government may traffic in lies and deceit to discredit him and ruin his reputation for not agreeing with his political positions,” Pompeo said, according to the Bloomberg agency. “Susan Pompeo served the US and US diplomats and their families with dignity,” he added.

Likewise, Pompeo considered that the data in the report is erroneous. “The report is full of errors and acts out of context (…) that have been twisted to turn them into lies destined to tarnish our good work for the US people,” he added.