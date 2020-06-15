By Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON, June 15 (.) – United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet this week with a Chinese delegation at a military base in Hawaii to discuss bilateral relations that have deteriorated greatly since the beginning of the year, according to sources familiar with the matter.

In addition to growing strategic rivalry, the world’s top two economies have been at odds in recent months over managing the coronavirus pandemic and China’s decision to impose new security legislation in Hong Kong.

Experts say relations have reached their lowest point in years, and in mid-May President Donald Trump even went as far as to suggest that he could cut ties with Beijing.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post newspaper quoted an unidentified source as saying that Yang Jiechi, a state councilor and member of the powerful Communist Party politburo, will represent China at the meeting with Pompeo.

The meeting is expected to take place at Hawaii’s Hickam Air Base, said a diplomatic source, who declined to be identified. Another person said Pompeo was expected to leave Washington on Tuesday to go to the Pacific archipelago, where the meeting would take place on Wednesday.

It would be Pompeo’s first known contact with Yang since they spoke on the phone on April 15 to discuss the coronavirus.

Sources said the likely agenda includes response to the coronavirus, gun control, trade, Hong Kong, North Korea and retaliation against journalists.

The State Department and the White House did not respond to requests for comment on the trip, which the Politico site first reported. (By Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom)