The head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, redoubled the campaign to hold China responsible for the covid-19 pandemic on Sunday, saying there is a “huge” amount of evidence that the outbreak originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, the city where the epidemic began.

“There is a tremendous amount of evidence that this is where it started,” Pompeo told ABC.

However, the Wuhan Institute of Virology states that it is “impossible” that the pandemic arose from a leak from its facilities.

Despite being a strong critic of China’s handling of the onset of the pandemic, Pompeo declined to say whether he believed the virus had been intentionally released.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the role of the Asian giant in the pandemic, which has infected nearly 3.5 million people and killed more than 240,000 worldwide. The US president claims that Beijing withheld important information about the outbreak, demanding that he be held “responsible”.

According to the press, Trump commissioned intelligence services to investigate more about the origins of the virus.

The first reports put the start of the pandemic in a Wuhan market that sells exotic animals such as bats, but Washington now says that the epidemic originated in the laboratory of maras, near the place.

Pompeo, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), told ABC channel that he agreed with a statement made by the United States National Intelligence Directorate (DNI) on Thursday, which he said coincided “with the broad consensus scientist that the covid-19 virus was neither created by man nor genetically modified. “

The DNI then added that they were still seeking “to determine if the epidemic started from contact with infected animals or if it was the result of a laboratory accident in Wuhan.”

– “Huge” evidence –

Pompeo went further than Trump and the DNI, citing “enormous” evidence that the virus spread from Wuhan’s laboratory.

“I think everyone can see it now. Remember, China has a history of infecting the world and running poor quality labs,” said Pompeo.

The head of diplomacy said that China initially tried to minimize the coronavirus with “a classic communist disinformation effort, (and) that created enormous risk.”

“President Trump is very clear: we will hold those responsible accountable,” he concluded.

Indeed, Trump said days ago that he did not rule out claiming compensation to Beijing for the coronavirus epidemic.

“We are not happy with China,” Trump said Monday. “We are not happy with the whole situation because we believe they could have stopped it from its source.”

“It could have stopped quickly and it would not have spread worldwide,” he said that day at his daily press conference on the pandemic.

“There are many ways you can hold them (the Chinese) accountable,” said the Republican president. “As you know, we are conducting very serious investigations.”

Pompeo’s comments came as Australia’s The Saturday Telegraph reported that China had deliberately suppressed or destroyed evidence of the outbreak in an “assault on international transparency” that cost tens of thousands of lives.

The report cites a 15-page dossier on covid-19 contagion prepared by Five Eyes, which brings together intelligence agencies from the United States, Australia, Great Britain, Canada and New Zealand.