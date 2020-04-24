US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Covid-19 pandemic shows the need to reform the World Health Organization (WHO), warning that the United States may not restore its contribution to the organization and even work to create an alternative to the United Nations agency.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump during a news conference on the new coronavirus 08/04/2020 REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

While Pompeo renewed his attacks on WHO, Democrats in the United States House of Representatives accused the Trump administration of trying to make WHO a “scapegoat” to divert attention from the way it is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, they called for an immediate reactivation of U.S. funding, which Trump suspended last week after accusing the agency of being “chinacentric” and publicizing Chinese “misinformation” about the outbreak.

On Wednesday night, Pompeo told Fox News that there needs to be a “WHO structural repair” to correct its “limitations”.

Asked if he was calling for a change in WHO leadership, Pompeo replied: “Even more than that, it may be the case that the United States can never again subscribe, to allocate US taxpayer dollars to WHO.”

In an interview with a radio program on Thursday, Pompeo was asked if he sees a time when WHO can be supplanted by another organization. “We will study exactly this subject,” he replied.

“If the institution works and works, the United States will always lead and be part of it. When it’s not doing it, when it’s actually being unable to deliver the results that are desired, we’ll work with partners around the world to provide a structure, a form, a governance model that really fulfills the intended objectives “.

WHO has denied the Trump administration’s accusations, and China insists it is transparent and open.

The United States is the largest donor to WHO, having contributed more than $ 400 million in 2019, about 15% of its budget. Last week, senior US officials told . that Washington could redirect these funds to other aid groups.

On Wednesday, Pompeo said his country “strongly believes” that Beijing did not report the outbreak in a timely manner, a violation of WHO rules. The entity’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, did not use his ability to “go public” when a member state violated these rules, added the secretary.

