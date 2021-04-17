Pompeo questioned for ethical violations when he was US Secretary of State

April 17, 2021 April 16, 2021

Former head of US diplomacy Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan assigned personal duties to agents paid with taxpayer money, an ethical violation cited in a State Department Inspector General report released Friday.

These accusations are the result of internal investigations that sparked a lively controversy when former President Donald Trump dismissed, in May 2020, at the request of Pompeo, then his secretary of state, the inspector general who had just opened this investigation.

But the inquiries continued, even after Democrat Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House in January.

And his result comes as Pompeo is engaged in a campaign to run for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Not a day goes by without the former secretary of state attacking the Biden government.

The inspector general’s office found that Pompeo and his wife entrusted “tasks of a personal nature” to an “agent recruited based on political criteria and other officials from the Secretary of State’s cabinet,” the report indicates.

“These requests do not comply with the ethical standards of the State Department” and the United States government, said the inspector, whose services are responsible for independently monitoring the exercise of power by the head of diplomacy.

Last year, Pompeo called these suspicions “crazy,” accusing the inspector who opened the investigation, Steve Linick, of being a “nefarious actor.”

According to the report, the couple asked a “counselor” to walk their dog and make more than 30 restaurant reservations for private meals, such as a Sunday brunch at the “Cheesecake Factory.”

Susan Pompeo also asked State Department employees to arrange for gifts for their hosts when they were invited to the home of a television reporter or political commentator.

In addition, the inspector noted that the couple’s son, Nick Pompeo, had benefited from a discount normally reserved for government personnel on a hotel room when he had accompanied his parents to a football game presented as an official trip. .

However, the report does not recommend any punitive measures against Mike Pompeo, who was recently recruited by the conservative Fox News channel as a political commentator.

The former secretary of state, the most loyal to the former Republican president of Trump’s ministers, has been repeatedly accused by Democrats of using his position for political gain, for example organizing dinners with conservative personalities and donors at the State Department.