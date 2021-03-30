Pompeo denounces “farce” of the WHO and Beijing on the origin of COVID-19

The former head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, reported on Tuesday that the expert report on the origins of COVID-19 is “a sham” that continues the “disinformation campaign” of the Communist Party of China and the World Organization of the Health (WHO).

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus “collaborated” with Chinese President Xi Jinping “to conceal person-to-person transmission at a CRITICAL juncture,” former Donald Trump Secretary of State said on Twitter.

Pompeo led, on the side of the United States, the offensive to accuse China of being responsible for allowing the pandemic to spread throughout the world, and the WHO of having failed in its mission in order not to limit the power of Beijing.

In particular, Pompeo claimed to have evidence showing that the coronavirus could have come from the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the first known cases of covid-19 were detected in late December 2019.

The report of the WHO experts charged with shedding light on the origins of the pandemic said in principle that the hypothesis of a laboratory incident is considered “extremely unlikely.”

According to the report, of which the AFP obtained a copy this Monday, its authors judge the transmission of the virus to humans by an intermediate animal “probable to very probable.”

With information from AFP