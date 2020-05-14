15 minutes. The Secretary of State of the United States (USA), Mike Pompeo, pleaded this Wednesday during a visit to Israel to achieve “progress” in the application of the so-called “deal of the century”.

However, it did not comment on the Israeli government’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley.

Pompeo, received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressed that both “will have an opportunity to speak about the ‘Vision for Peace'”, the official name given by Washington to its proposal for an agreement, rejected by the Palestinian authorities.

“It has been a few months since the day you (Netanyahu) came to Washington when President Trump announced the ‘Vision for Peace,'” Pompeo said.

The so-called “deal of the century” designates Jerusalem as the “indivisible” capital of Israel, which would retain control of the Jewish colonies and the Jordan Valley. Palestine would have its capital in an area of ​​East Jerusalem located outside the security barrier installed by Israel. It also denies the right of return to Palestinian refugees.

With his sights set on Iran

Pompeo further stated that “there is still work to be done” in dealing with Iran. He stressed that “the campaign to reduce the Ayatollah’s resources to cause damage in Israel and throughout the world has paid off.”

“Even during this (coronavirus) pandemic, the Iranians … are using regime resources to spread terror around the world,” he said.

For his part, Netanyahu thanked Pompeo for his visit to the country, which will last about six hours. He noted that “it is a sign of the strength of the alliance” between both countries and of “the strength of Trump’s commitment to the State of Israel.”

The Prime Minister stressed that this Thursday the new unity government agreed with the opposition leader, Benjamin Gantz, will see the light of day. He noted that “it is an opportunity to promote peace and security as a result of the understandings reached with Trump in the last visit to Washington.”

Subsequently, Pompeo met with Gantz, with whom he addressed “efforts to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic and address destabilizing behavior in Iran.”