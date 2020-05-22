The Archaeological Park of Pompeii, in the Campania region, in Italy, will reopen its doors to the public starting this Tuesday (26). In addition, the resumption of activities on site will be divided into two phases.

In the first, which begins on May 26, visitors can take a stroll through the streets of the historic city. However, the public must respect a pre-established route through the archaeological site, respecting the schedules and distance measures imposed by the Ministry of Health.

People will be able to access some houses with large spaces and discover some new features, such as the Domus di Cornelio Rufo, which has a beautiful peristyle (a colonnaded garden).

The admission for this first phase will have a price of five euros (about R $ 30) and will be available exclusively through the website www.ticketone.it. The park’s opening hours will be from 9 am to 7 pm and the last group of visitors will enter the site at 5:30 pm.

At the time of purchase, the visitor will be able to choose the time of entry, scheduled every 15 minutes for a maximum of 40 people per shift. The ticket must be shown at the entrance, directly on the smartphone or tablet (Qrcode) or already printed.

A second phase will start on the 9th of June, with two routes accessible through the entrances of Porta Marina and Piazza Anfiteatro. In the opportunity, the park will have the support of technology to organize and monitor the flow of people.

Visitors will be subjected, on arrival, to a temperature measurement using a meter and will have to wear a mask throughout the tour, in addition to respecting the physical distance of one meter outdoors and 1.5 meters indoors.

According to data from the Italian Ministry of Cultural Property (Mibact), Pompeii received 3.9 million people in 2019 and was the third most visited museum in the country, behind only the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome and the Uffizi Gallerie degli, in Florence.

