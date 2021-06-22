Polywhale disappears after the exodus of the team being accused of “rug pull” of DeFi

Decentralized finance protocol Polywhale (DeFi) closes, as the team sells its tokens in what appears to be the latest rug pull.

The Polygon-based project initially announced in a Reddit post on June 20 that it would stop working on the platform.

The team gave a number of reasons for withdrawing Polywhale, including a failed token model, a massive market crash, destructive competition, low rewards from linked DeFi protocols, and even personal health issues.

“We don’t want the project to die, hence why we have tried for so long, but it is taking its toll on our mental and physical health. So we are giving it one last chance by offering it to the community ”.

Million Dollar Exit Scam

The official Telegram group and the project’s Twitter page have been blocked or removed and the community had become suspicious of an exit scam or “rug pull”.

This message was posted on a new Telegram group called “Polywhale Rugged”:

“ATTENTION: THE VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO HAS BEEN ALMOST EMPTY IN ITS ENTIRETY AND $ 1.04 MILLION HAS BEEN REDEEMED SINCE”.

A specific transaction confirms that the Polywhale team drained over $ 1 million from treasury and sent the tokens to their own wallets.

The group explained that it is the treasury portfolio, which had 5 million tokens on June 9. Community members overseeing the treasury portfolio were kicked out of the group and messages were deleted after noting that it had dropped to 1.6 million tokens.

Polygon

The team behind the project grabbed 1.04 million USDT, leaving those who had held onto the KRILL tokens with practically nothing.

Polywhale was launched in April 2021 by an anonymous group to offer performance agriculture in the layer 2 solution, Polygon. Polywhale had a last reported and locked total value of $ 4.2 million according to the platform’s dashboard.

The end of KRILL tokens

The KRILL token of the protocol rose to more than $ 180 at the end of April following the launch of the platform. Prices plummeted to about $ 5.50 in early June, according to CoinGecko, when the alarms should have sounded.

KRILL is now on the DeFi ocean floor at $ 0.13 after the rug pull, 99.9% below its peak.

Polywhale disappears after the exodus of the team being accused of "rug pull" of DeFi