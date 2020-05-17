Guadalajara Jalisco.- Francisco Martín Herrera was discharged as a police officer 5 years ago because he was allegedly in collusion with organized crime, but he and his colleagues flatly deny it.

The polygraph, they consider, had a negative influence on the results of the confidence control test, since the former public servant had no serious offenses.

He was fired and since then he has not had a stable job: he has gone from being a vigilante to selling corn and, lately, to selling plants in the garage of his house.

“When they did the exam, I don’t know if because of my nervousness or my illness, my nerves jumped, I saw how they jumped in my arms. I don’t know if a machine would know exactly if you are lying or telling the truth “he related.

They scheduled him twice for the test, he said, and by then he had many years of diabetes.

“They asked me questions repeatedly because, according to them, I was lying. The question they asked me the most was that I did receive money from organized crime, which I did not, although I knew there was corruption where I worked,” he said.

Francisco, 49, started as an officer in Tlaquepaque and from there went to the State Police Station, where he was assigned as custodian police to the General Directorate of Prevention and Social Readaptation -today Social Reintegration-, first in the Tutelary and then in the prison for sentenced persons.

When they notified him of his discharge, after 14 years old, he was going to give him a diabetic coma, he assured.

“Then I was looking after a ranch there for La Capilla, near Chapala, but I got an ulcer on one foot. I was also selling roasted corn and right now I have a small nursery in the garage of his poor house, I sell plants, I have a small truck Chevy and well in that assortment and I sell my seedlings here. “

The former custodian affirms that if the authority conducts an investigation, it would realize that he still does not have a floor in his home, which is also still under construction.

When he was a custodian, he had a business selling pitted belts in the penitentiary, which inmates helped him manufacture, but he had permission from the center coordinators and their commanders.

A year and a half ago, he went to ask a company for a job, where he was even going to accept a position as mayor, but they rejected him when he learned that he was a former police officer.

“There are policemen who bring the shirt just to bring it, but there are those who do estimate the uniform, we want it. I do not say that I was a white dove, but I met many colleagues who were wrong and those passed the polygraph without any problem”, he asserted.

