Polygon’s TVL grew 1.102% in May, while BSC fell 50%

DappRadar’s latest report shows a number of key areas of the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, including the rise in popularity of Polygon (MATIC) and the continued success of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Some general market figures from the report include one million unique active wallets in the blockchain industry.

Of that million purses, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) account for 80%. However, the total blocked value of BSC decreased by 50%.

Binance Smart Chain

Meanwhile, 80% of the total locked value (TVL) goes to Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem.

Once again, BSC leads the blockchain industry by a fair margin, with unique active wallets that exceed 417,000.

One market that collapsed, according to the report, was that of NFTs.

Cryptopunk NFT

The hype for NFTs is winding down

2021 has been the year of the NFTs. From massive art sales in the tens of millions to trading cards going digital, non-fungible tokens have made many headlines this year.

Many wondered when If ever, the meteoric rise of the NFTs could be slowed and May could have been the answer.

While the NFT industry is still on everyone’s mind, statistically at least, it stumbled a bit.

NFT security

NFT sales fell 5% in volume terms in May, with 350 million dollars sold.

While this marks the first real drop in the NFT market, it should be noted that it occurred during a significant market downturn, in which cryptocurrencies plummeted.

Still, users have bought, traded and sold an average of 85,787 NFTs per day, with a value of approximately 6 million dollars.

Crypto art

So a 5% drop in May may seem significant, until you realize that, Compared to January, NFT’s sales volume has increased by 293.24%.

It is also worth noting that, not all NFT-related projects experienced the drop.

Axie Infinity experienced monthly growth of more than 200% and it sold nearly $ 7 million worth of NFT in just one week.

So as not to be left behind, Dark Country experienced growth during the same time of 659%, while R-Planet increased by 141%. Each of the three enjoyed their best month in May.

NFT

Polygon records rising prices and popularity

As each month passes and reports are generated, Polygon continues to stand out in the ecosystem, with numbers outpacing its peers.

While the crypto industry crashed around it, Polygon enjoyed a bullish rally, thanks in part to its popularity in India and is now in the top 15 most important cryptocurrencies in the world.

Polygon

Polygon’s popularity stems from the advantages it has over competitive networks in scalability, security, and user experience.

However, the biggest draw to Polygon might be the simple fact that dramatically reduces transaction fees on crypto transfers.

Polygon started the month of May at approximately $ 0.70 and ended up growing, almost 170% to as much as $ 1.87.

Polygon

Polygon also posted an all-time high, hitting $ 2.44, on May 17. During the past year, the value of MATIC soared by more than 11,000%.

This increase has attracted many new contributors to the Polygon fold, including Infosystems LTD, M-Setu, and InsureChain.

No team has been better for Polygon in May than Mark Cuban, who invested a lot in MATIC in the middle of the month.

Blockchain

That single piece of news sent the protocol’s native token skyrocketing, increasing 40% in one day.

Polygon experienced total locked value growth of 1.102%, ending May at around $ 5.7 billion.

