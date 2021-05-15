Polygon (MATIC) is going straight up to a high of $ 1.89. Now what next?

This market participant has been standing out, thanks to a surprising gain of almost 80% accumulated in just two days, thus achieving an all-time high of $ 1.89. I’m talking about Polygon (MATIC), a native cryptocurrency of a layer 2 network that provides scalability to the Ethereum network.

At the time of this writing Polygon is trading at $ 1.81, accumulating a gain of 26.74% in the last 24 hours, and 140.76% in the last 7 days.

We have been following this cryptocurrency here in Crypto Trend for several weeks, when the price was barely around $ 0.69.

In the previous analysis of this currency, it warned of the great probability that it will reach new all-time highs. I also made a price forecast that I thought would fall short.

Indeed, that is how it happened. Due to the previous strong uptrend, proposing close targets posed with Fibonacci is nothing more than for conservative profit-taking.

Now a big short-term momentum from Polygon may be complete, but there are still no signs of exhaustion visible from the daily chart.

There is a good chance that the momentum is about to end, and if it is, a fall will be nothing more than a healthy correction in search of demand that drives the price up again.

But I repeat, there are no signs that confirm this scenario, and it is never a very good idea to sit and wait for falls in an uptrend as strong as this one. If it happens, the best thing to do is take advantage of it to ride the wave.

Polygon vs Tether US daily chart. Source: TradingView.

Polygon Weekly Chart Analysis (MATIC)

From the MATIC price chart with weekly candles we also noticed quite developed momentum, which could be about to give way to a correction.

Nonetheless, the momentum is totally bullish, and we are more likely to see new highs first before a dip in the form of a pullback.

With continuing lows and higher highs seen from the weekly chart, Polygon (MATIC) is embroiled in a clear medium-term uptrend.

In case we see the price fall in the near future, it will be nothing more than a product of healthy profit taking. Then sooner rather than later we will see the price get back on track, thanks to an undoubtedly dominant bullish force.

Polygon weekly chart (MATIC). Source: TradingView.

