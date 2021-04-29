Polygon (MATIC) Could Advance Further In Ongoing Bull Market, But Risk Remains High

Polygon (MATIC) has advanced from $ 0.37 above $ 0.90 since April 26, with the current price hovering around $ 0.85.

Fundamental Analysis: Polygon Has Launched $ 100 Million Fund To Improve DeFi Accessibility

Polygon (MATIC) has skyrocketed since April 26, and this cryptocurrency continues to trade in a bull market. MATIC’s daily volume remains high, and if this positive trend continues, this crypto could be one of the best performing crypto in the coming days.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Polygon is a platform for Ethereum infrastructure development and scaling, and according to the latest news, it has launched a $ 100 million fund to improve the accessibility of the decentralized finance (DeFi) space to more users.

“The current blockchain ecosystem is not ready to scale on demand, and we aim to change that by simplifying the interaction between users and the decentralized world. We want to make interacting with the decentralized ecosystem so easy that anyone can do it without worrying. on the complexity of the system, ”the Polygon team reported.

The problems of slow block confirmations and high gas fees need to be solved, and Polygon solves this by using a tailored version of the Plasma framework that offers a solution for faster and extremely low-cost transactions. Faster transactions, lower fees and DeFiforAll fund the adoption of Polygon (MATIC) in the DeFi space, the fastest growing market in the crypto industry.

It is important to mention that several popular DeFi projects have already migrated to Polygon, bringing their customer base to this network. This happened with Aave, Curve, and the decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading stablecoins.

Polygon has seen enormous growth in its user activity in recent weeks, and it even allows developers to use their own tokens as settlement fees to run the network. Global adoption, a larger user base and decentralized development are the main characteristics of this network; Still, investors in Polygon (MATIC) should be aware that this is a very risky cryptocurrency.

Technical Analysis: $ 0.50 Represents Strong Support Level

This cryptocurrency has taken a big leap in a short time and if you decide to buy Polygon (MATIC), you should consider that the price could also weaken from current levels.

Data source: tradingview.com

Critical support levels are $ 0.70 and $ 0.50; 0.90 and $ 1 represent the current resistance levels. If the price rises above $ 0.9 again, it would be a signal to trade Polygon (MATIC), and the next price target could be around $ 1.

On the other hand, if the price falls below $ 0.5, it would be a strong “sell” signal and probably a trend reversal signal.

Resume

Polygon (MATIC) has skyrocketed since April 26, and this cryptocurrency continues to trade in a bull market. Polygon has launched a $ 100 million fund to improve DeFi accessibility, and several popular DeFi projects have already migrated to Polygon, bringing their customer base to this network.