Polygon launches $ 150 million fund to bring DeFi to the general public

Blockchain protocol Polygon has announced a new DeFi fund aiming to bring the fledgling financial sector to a broader user base.

On April 28, the platform formerly known as Matic, now called Polygon, stated in an article that it had launched a $ 150 million fund. Its goal is to make decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible and profitable to onboard the next million users..

The high-speed blockchain protocol has identified a major problem with the current setup, given that when network fees are high only profitable for whales.

“The #DeFiforAll Fund was created to bring the benefits of DeFi to a larger user base that was previously excluded.”

DeFi for everyone

Polygon commented that several high-profile DeFi platforms, such as Curve Finance and Aave, have been launched on the network to offer decentralized finance (DeFi). faster and cheaper and make the industry more accessible.

Layer 2 Ethereum

More and more protocols want to implement layer 2 and better scaling solutions, given that the Ethereum network, which is the backbone of everything related to DeFi, has been affected by increased demand.

Polygon noted that it has seen smaller amounts of capital, but a rapid growth in the number of users of the protocols that have moved to its blockchain. Aave, for example, has seen more than 7,500 users lock in more than $ 1 billion in liquidity weeks after launching on Polygon.

Funding will come from the network ecosystem fund in MATIC tokens. It will be implemented in two to three years. It was not specified how the funds would be used to expand the ecosystem, but it was hinted that there would be more yield farming incentives.

“We have supported Aave and Curve with massive liquidity mining programs, and we look forward to supporting the fund’s best DeFi protocols and bringing their amazing products to the general public and the amazing Polygon community.”

Obstacles to DeFi Adoption

There are a number of common hurdles for anyone new to trying to enter the multifaceted world of decentralized finance.

As Polygon pointed out, the biggest hurdle is the cost of transacting on the Ethereum network. The current cost of interacting with a yield farming smart contract is around $ 25, according to Etherscan. It should be noted that this number is low compared to what has been seen in recent weeks.

Polygon

Small transactions are mostly financially unviable. New DeFi users don’t arrive with big bags full of ETH.

Technical knowledge in handling wallets, transactions and cryptocurrencies is also unpleasant for most. It should be as simple as using an online banking app.

Regulations are also major hurdles in many countries that have exaggerated tax or identity requirements to convert cryptocurrencies back to fiat money.

Promoting a faster blockchain is one of the many steps What needs to be done to achieve global adoption of DeF.

The post Polygon launches a $ 150 million fund to bring DeFi to the general public was first seen on BeInCrypto.