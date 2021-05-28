Polygon blockchain data is available in Google Cloud’s BigQuery

Ethereum (ETH) scalability solution Polygon announced that its blockchain data is now integrated with Google Cloud’s BigQuery tool.

According to the Polygon team, the program hosts a series of cryptocurrency data sets in real time, with plans to expand the offerings to include additional DLTs.

Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/pon3w588lJSU7jrv1ePUOA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgyNS42MzIzNzc3NDAzMDM2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/zpoSmtQD1tfxX_6nOZUBsA–~B/aD01MTA7dz01OTM7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/38f4c3e38f876eb7a37d6b0882b9c1af”/> Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/pon3w588lJSU7jrv1ePUOA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgyNS42MzIzNzc3NDAzMDM2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/zpoSmtQD1tfxX_6nOZUBsA–~B/aD01MTA7dz01OTM7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/38f4c3e38f876eb7a37d6b0882b9c1af” class=”caas-img”/>

Polygon + BigQuery

In this way, integration with the Google Cloud BigQuery service will help analysts, data scientists and developers get useful insights from the Polygon blockchain:

“This public dataset is hosted on Google BigQuery and is included in BigQuery’s 1 TB / month free tier processing. This means that each user receives 1 TB of free BigQuery processing each month, which can be used to run queries against this public data set. “

Medium ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tw4UpiZfaKPe7B8KZyCMkA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/cusNk.Hw_FymMMD3Rflhtw–~B/aD0xODAwO3c9MzIwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/e68aa9fa72dd1d68543ee52479caa0e1″/> Medium ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tw4UpiZfaKPe7B8KZyCMkA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/cusNk.Hw_FymMMD3Rflhtw–~B/aD0xODAwO3c9MzIwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/e68aa9fa72dd1d68543ee52479caa0e1″ class=”caas-img”/>

Main features

According to the official statement, Polygon runs a scalable bridge network that runs in parallel to Ethereum and functions as a “chain of engagement.”

In this way, it is faster and much cheaper than the main Ethereum network.

In this sense. The partnership will help the network grow with decentralized applications (DApps), as well as its use in the business environment.

Polygon

What is BigQuery?

BigQuery from Google Cloud is one of the most popular data analytics platforms in the world.

The platform leverages the capabilities of Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the same infrastructure that powers products like Google Search, Gmail, and YouTube.

Google cache

Benefits for Polygon

For Polygon, the integration will be useful to analyze metrics such as the most active and popular tokens, contracts or applications on the network.

At the same time it would make it easier for anyone to monitor transactions and help regulators more effectively screen the Polygon chain for illegal activities.

The availability of Polygon blockchain data in BigQuery is provided under the Google Cloud Public Dataset Program.

Read more

Blockchain

Good times for Polygon

Recently BeInCrypto reported that Polygon had gotten a great investor in the hand of Mark Cuban, which led to the prices of its native tokens skyrocketing.

At the same time, Aleph.im and Polygon announced a partnership for provide an additional layer of security for NFTs, marketplaces, and DApps running on Polygon.

Likewise, on Wednesday May 26, the Polygon-based exchange, DFYN, reported user growth of more than 128% in 24 hours, as reviewed by BeInCrypto.

The post Polygon blockchain data is available in Google Cloud’s BigQuery was first seen on BeInCrypto.