Polygon and Aleph.im join forces to provide additional security to NFT and DApps

Aleph.im, the decentralizing computing and storage cross-chain blockchain network, has partnered with Polygon. Its integration with the Ethereum (ETH) Scalability Project hopes to provide additional security and permanence for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), markets, and decentralized applications (DApps) running on Polygon.

This partnership will reportedly resolve areas of vulnerability that NFT markets can open to with centralized options. According to Jonathan Schemoul, CEO of Aleph.im:

“The problem is that NFT markets can go for centralized options for hosting data, which is faster to implement, like AWS or Google. […] While this is an economical and efficient option, it often creates central points of failure or vulnerabilities to attacks.

Aleph.im already offers decentralized storage solutions for files and data of all kinds, including NFTs, for which the network backup dApp creates a single snapshot of all attachments.

That snapshot is then pinned more than 50 times to each hub in the network.

This adds an additional layer of security for the NFT, mistakenly believed to be decentralized by default.

While buying NFT coins a crypto signature or token, the image or video associated with that NFT may still disappear or change.

This leads many creators to take advantage of the Interplanetary File System (IPFS), a route that Aleph.im has also taken.

When the backup DApp creates your unique data snapshot, backs it up to the IPFS.

Polygon’s role

With the increasing popularity of NFTs, blockchain networks like Ethereum are getting congested.

Meanwhile, an advanced and secure infrastructure is required to support the transition from web 2 to a decentralized web 3.

Your collaboration with Aleph.im allows you to take advantage of the network’s decentralized databases, along with a decentralized identification framework.

This, in turn, will help interconnected protocols and DApps eliminate any centralized parts.

By doing so, creating a completely decentralized architecture.

Polygon receives investment from Cuban

It’s already been a great week for Polygon. On May 26, reports indicated that billionaire and Shark Tank personality Mark Cuban had become an investor in the project.

Cuban, a longtime cryptocurrency advocate who also owns the NBA basketball team Dallas Mavericks, also revealed plans to integrate Polygon into Lazy.com.

This is another company in Cuban’s portfolio, a platform for people to display NFT collections.

Since this announcement, the price of Polygon’s MATIC native token has increased by 40%.

At the time of publication, the data indicated that its price was well above the $ 2.20 mark. MATIC previously reached an all-time high, on May 18.

