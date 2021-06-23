Polyamorous relationship: other ways to love

It is not yet in the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), but the polyamorous relationship is here to stay.

Its origin comes from the English polyamory. It is made up of poli from Greek “various” and amory, which does not have a textual translation from English, but would be similar to ethereal love.

Polyamory defines those affective relationships that are established with more than two people in a consensual way.

Those who have lived in a polyamorous relationship

Cecilia Mijares Gallegos lived in a open relationship – a type of polyamorous relationship – for eight years, with her husband.

They lived together, had life plans and projects and there came a point in their marriage when they both agreed to establish loving relationships with other people.

“When we decided, we were very committed to each other, we felt in a very stable relationship, so much so that we felt confident in making this opening.”

The main agreement was that he and she were the main relationship and therefore that they weren’t going to get too romantically involved with other people.

“There were stumbling blocks, dramas, problems, agreements were broken that we reconsidered and we forgiven each other. At the end of the day, a polyamorous relationship is like any other in which there are conflicts and mistakes ”.

Cecilia wrote the book Open Relationship. One peso for each “I could not” as a result of this experience in which he learned to look at the other person not as his property but as a human being who has desires, who is free to choose and love other people.

Beyond conventional love

The sexologist and therapist Gabriela merlos, who talks about this in his Krystal de Sade account, indicates that polyamorous relationships have always existed, since we all have the ability to love more than one person.

We love our parents, family, children, friends, pets, even things.

However, in the last 60 years, polyamory has spread as an alternative to monogamy.

“It happens that, over time, we have been taught that love has to be hierarchical. And in this hierarchy two figures are placed mainly: the couple and the family. They have told us that the couple only has to be one, that it is who you should give priority to over your other loves and with whom, in addition, you have to have erotic relationships ”.

A ethical polyamory, focused on the formation of simultaneous couple multistructures, is characterized by honesty and consensus:

“The people who get involved in ethical polyamorous structures they decide to establish these links from the prior knowledge of all the people involved and from an informed, free, horizontal consensus, with the greatest possible well-being and emotional balance ”, says the specialist in sexual therapy from the Mexican University of Graduate Studies.

Mijares Gallegos adds that polyamory is an act of resistance and a different and novel manifestation of relating.

It is inserted in a society that views sexual diversity such as homosexuality and bisexuality with prejudice.

“It is viewed with a lot of criticism and prejudice based on religious beliefs or education regarding what is ‘normal’ and ‘correct’, that is, monogamous couples. He is seen as if he lacks commitment or as if he looks at the other as an object, a toy or something fleeting. These ideas denote a lack of understanding and knowledge about how these relationships work ”.

How is fidelity, desire and affection configured in these relationships?

If we think of fidelity as the constancy and fulfillment of the agreements that we establish with other people, regardless of whether it is one, two or more people, this is possible in polyamory, says Krystal de Sade.

In traditional monogamous relationships, the fidelity pact focuses on the couple not having sexual relations with other people.

In the polyamorous relationships fidelity refers to the respect of the agreements that the couple makes: what is worth, what is not, where, when, with whom, what do we learn about, what notsays Mijares Gallegos.

De Sade explains that desire “can manifest itself throughout our lives for our friends, partners, close people. It can be a very strong sensation or it can be almost nonexistent. From where I understand it, it has nothing to do with the status or labels that we impose on our relationships ”.

The reality is that a person constantly feels desire and attraction for other people who are not their partners and that is why on many occasions they fall into infidelities, says Mijares Gallegos.

And as for affection-love, it is a feeling that is present and constant in many variations throughout our lives.

“It seems important to me to understand that love-affection is not something finite; It is not that we bring a limited amount of love from the factory, and therefore having multiple attachments does not mean that I will give less love to give to the other person. No, the love felt for people is as diverse in intensity and sensation as people who feel it, ”explains Krystal.

Polyamorous relationships, as diverse as the name implies

Mijares Gallegos, who is a Gestalt psychotherapy teacher from the Humanist Institute of Gestalt Psychotherapy, explains that the types of polyamorous relationships vary according to the agreements that are established, but broadly there are hierarchical and horizontal relationships.

Hierarchical relationships

They are those in which priorities are established: we are a relationship of two, three, four or more and between us we will be the most important. There may be secondary relationships and as such they will be in the background with the erotic-affective nuances that are agreed upon.

The important thing is honesty, that the people involved know with whom they have the main commitment and the terms of the secondary relationship. Enter open relationships like the one Cecilia established with her husband.

Horizontal relationships

Everyone involved is equally important and loved in the same way. It is a bit utopian to put this type of egalitarian relationship into practice, recognizes Cecilia Mijares Gallegos, because you always love someone more. It is noble as ideal but difficult in practice.

Krystal de Sade, teacher in sexuality and gender, adds other modalities:

Triejas

Polyamorous relationships of three people that are characterized by being stable (not sporadic) and consensual where there may be a partner and a third person involved.

They can be two women and one man, two men and one woman, three men or three women.

V relations

It is a relationship in which three people participate and it is a “V” because the two people at the ends do not have sexual encounters with each other, they only have it with the person who establishes the link, although they can live together.

Comet relationships

Erotic-affective relationships that are paused for a while and then resumed. It applies, for example, to people who live far away and who are seen sporadically picking up the relationship where they left off the previous occasion.

Mono-polyfidelity

Relationships where there is a main partner in which one of the members is polyamorous and the other is monogamous.

The ‘basics’ of polyamory

Not believing that polyamory is the panacea of ​​love, recommends Mijares Gallegos, or use it as a lifeline for a relationship in crisis.

“Having a polyamorous relationship when the relationship with the main partner or current partner is not good or strong is not a good idea. Not only is it necessary for you to be clear about what you want, but you have to be in tune with your partner ”.

Krystal de Sade advises doing a deep reflection exercise regarding the origin of the idea of ​​a couple and how it is a concept that has been changing in the history of humanity, questioning the origin of romantic love and its relationship with monogamy.

“The second is self-knowledge: How am I? How are my emotions and how are they manifested? Am I aware of my personal space? What things do I want to share with someone else? Am I capable of being honest with myself and with other people? Can I make agreements that imply emotional responsibility? ”.

And third: learn about all the relational diversities that exist, see if any model makes me feel identified and what structure I want for my relationships.

Understand that each bond, whether coupled or not, requires time, attention, care, communication, respect and emotional responsibility.