Poly Incorporates Alexa for Business into Zoom Rooms | News | Communications

Poly announces the Alexa for Business integration in Zoom Rooms aiming to provide customers with “a voice-activated, contactless control experience built for the new era of meeting collaboration.”

This new offering lets you set up Alexa for Business in just a few clicks. Once enabled, Zoom Rooms users can request Alexa join meetings or reserve rooms without having to purchase additional Alexa-compatible devices. With this integration, Poly, Zoom and Alexa for Business simplify the installation and management of Alexa for Business by incorporating them directly into the Zoom management portal.

Users of manufacturer’s devices that support Zoom Rooms can ask Alexa for help with different tasksSuch as starting your meeting online, reserving a meeting room, and alerting participants to the end of the meeting by sending out reminders to keep everyone on track.

Installation can be done in just a few clicks, and once complete, a Zoom Rooms-compatible Poly device can detect an employee’s voice to initiate the meeting experience. The manufacturer’s range of devices is certified for compatibility with Zoom Rooms and has advanced communication and communication monitoring functionality. Acoustic Fence and NoiseBlockAI technologies so that the user can enjoy a good meeting experience, while canceling the background noise.

“Our goal is to provide peace of mind as employees begin to rejoin the office through integrating technologies designed to minimize contact with surfaces exposed to high interaction,” he says. Beau Wilder, Vice President and General Manager of Video Collaboration at Poly. “We continue to see the need for highly imaginative AI applications, especially in the realm of voice-activated commands such as Alexa for Business, as well as further enabling employees to stay agile by giving them the ability to connect. with ease, so that they can give the best of themselves from anywhere ”.

Poly’s Studio X range, featuring the TC8 touch interface, the G7500 video conferencing system, and the Trio C60 smart conference phone are the latest Zoom Rooms-compatible devices to accommodate the Alexa for Business offering, currently available at USA. The Studio X range and G7500 video conferencing system are certified for Zoom Rooms compatibility, as are the Poly Trio 8500 and Poly Trio 8800 smart conference phones – all of which have Alexa for Business capabilities.

Alexa can also help employees check the weather, stay up-to-date on the latest news, or listen to their favorite podcast. It has more than 100,000 applications (skills). In addition, Poly is the only Zoom hardware vendor and partner to provide certified support solutions for Zoom Rooms, Zoom Phone, and Zoom Personal Workspace.

“Voice-assisted technology is beginning to address new ways of working,” he explains. Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms at Zoom. “Zoom Rooms-compatible devices, such as Poly’s Studio X range and Poly’s G7500 video conferencing system, which can be used with Alexa for Business, are a game changer for companies making plans to go back to the office. “securely, while responding to the demand of employees who want to stay connected and join meetings quickly from their homes.”