Polona Hercog will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021 at 1:30 PM CEST

The Slovenian player Polona Hercog, number 73 in the WTA, won in the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth by 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4 in one hour and fifty-nine minutes to the Dutch tennis player Kiki bertens, number 17 of the WTA and seeded number 16. After this result, the player will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Bertens managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, while the Slovenian player did it 8 times. Likewise, Hercog had a 55% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and achieved 52% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 70% effectiveness, 6 double faults and 46% points obtained at service.

In the thirty-second finals Hercog will face off against the winner of the match in which the German will face Laura siegemund and the french player Caroline garcia.

The tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the preliminary qualification phase and those who are invited.