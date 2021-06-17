‘Polly’ remains in intensive care; reported severe, but stable

MEXICO CITY.- The health of Fernanda Olivera, ‘Polly’ remains serious-stable and the doctors are doing their best to get her out of the hospital soon, her sister Kassandra Gómez shared in an interview with Grupo Imagen. The young woman remains in intensive care

His state of health is serious, but stable, that is, they do not take us out of there, serious, stable, serious, stable. The care of the doctors has been very good, they have been very committed to my sister’s situation, they have been very professional. Until now, they are helping us save my sister’s life so that she can leave the hospital, ”the woman shared.

He explained that the only person who has managed to see ‘Polly’ since she was admitted to the Xoco Hospital is her mother, who gives the family details about the state in which the young woman is.

I have not been able to go to see my sister because the protocol is very strict, it cannot be passed, only one person and that person is my mother, she tells us that she is stable, seriously-stable and the doctors are doing everything they are in your hands”.

It may interest you: Fernanda Cuadra is recovering favorably after being run over in Iztacalco

He shared that ‘Polly’ remains in intensive care and is connected to a respirator after the injuries she suffered after being run over and dragged by Diego ‘N’, in Iztacalco.

My sister is in intensive care and is connected to a respirator, the doctors give us reports every 24 hours depending on how progress is going, there is no fixed schedule, but they are monitoring us on my sister’s condition ”, he added.

Kassandra announced that this Wednesday a march was called in Mexico City to demand justice for ‘Polly’ and her friend Fernanda Cuadra. The appointment is at 10:00 am at the Antimonumenta, located in front of the Palacio de Bellas Artes.

In addition, he announced that they will make a prayer chain whose schedule has not yet been defined.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr