‘Polly’ Olivares died; ask for reclassification

MEXICO CITY.

TOFernanda Polly Olivares, the young woman who was run over by Diego “N”, passed away in the Viaducto Piedad neighborhood, in the Iztacalco mayor’s office.

The 26-year-old woman was admitted to the Xoco General Hospital and, since her arrival, her health condition was reported as serious.

The Ministry of Health of the capital indicated that he died at 8:10 am due to bruises on the chest and various vital organs.

From early on, the young woman’s relatives went to the hospital, however, they did not give statements.

Through a message sent by Polly’s sister, Cassandra, the family asked for privacy to face the duel.

We are very sad, dismayed and carrying out all the corresponding legal and administrative procedures, we ask for your understanding and patience, for the moment we will not give statements, “he wrote.

At 4:00 p.m., Polly’s body left the hospital in a Gayosso funeral company van to go to the Institute of Forensic Sciences (Incifo), where it arrived in 25 minutes.

According to Óscar Miranda, a lawyer for Polly’s family, said that the transfer is part of the procedure, because the autopsy must be carried out by law since the death of the young woman was not due to natural causes.

Due to this fact, the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) reported that it will request the reclassification of the crime for which it accuses Diego of femicide and not of attempted femicide.

With this, it will seek to obtain the highest penalty for this act, which is 70 years.

The FGJCDMX pointed out that personnel from the General Directorate of Attention to Victims of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims continues with the legal, psychological and socioeconomic support for their family.

In addition, it was reported that the Legal Counsel and Legal Services of the capital is in contact with the family to offer them legal assistance, cover funeral expenses and other procedures.

