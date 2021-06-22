Polly gets worse; relatives of the young woman are looking for specialists

MEXICO CITY. “Today my sister got serious. My sister is still in intensive care. We call on society, authorities and civil society to help us save my sister’s life. It is very delicate. We need some foundation or some association to help us with my sister’s medical issue. Their lungs are reducing their capacity and we don’t want to lose it. “

The clamor spread through social networks is from Casandra Olivares, the sister of Fernanda Olivares, better known as Polly, one of the two young women who were run over a week ago by Diego H.

The young woman recorded the message outside the Xoco hospital, after receiving a medical report stating that her sister only had a 20 percent chance of survival. Later, he called a press conference.

We don’t want to belittle anyone, those doctors (from Xoco) are good, I just think that a second opinion is also viable, ”he said. What we do want is to join forces, because we don’t want to lose my sister ”.

The family lawyer, Óscar Miranda, added: “What made us upset today, because it is the medical part of the day: it is that his lungs were not working in the correct way, on the weekend they had a little water and, due to the state of pregnancy in which he is, any type of surgical intervention is very delicate, so, in particular, the specialist would be the neurologist, a traumatologist and the lung specialist ”.

Image News, with Ciro Gómez Leyva, announced that Alejandro Ávalos Bracho, director of the hospitals of the local Ministry of Health, assured that they have no problem if Polly’s family wants a second medical opinion and that even they can give it by consulting to the specialists they have.

“We don’t want to belittle anyone, I just think a second opinion is viable.” The family of #Polly, one of the young women run over in #Iztacalco, asks for help from medical organizations because in #Xoco they were told that they only have a 20% chance of surviving: pic.twitter.com/C5GTtXz4cG – Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) June 22, 2021

In addition, he said, if at any time they want to take someone they trust, there will be no problem either.

