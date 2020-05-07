NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and South Korea join forces to improve the forecast of air quality worldwide, by monitoring pollution from space.

Recently, the three space agencies launched a new constellation of satellite-mounted instruments that are designed to monitor space pollution.

The first instrument launched was the South Korean Geostationary Environmental Monitoring Spectrometer (GEMS) on February 18, he flew into space mounted on a Korean satellite that is also tasked with monitoring the ocean’s surface.

NASA plans to send it back into space aboard a commercial communications satellite in 2022.

They will be followed by the two instruments of the European Space Agency that will join its existing air quality monitoring satellites, with the first takeoff in 2023.

Hourly data will better capture episodic contamination. Furthermore, the data it has collected will drive efforts to control pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide, smog, formaldehyde and aerosols.

Likewise, the instruments mounted on the satellites will be able to see if the contamination within a certain region was generated there or if it comes from other countries.

“The exciting thing is to get these sources of pollution and transport pollution at different times of the day”Barry Lefer, program manager in NASA’s Earth Sciences Division, said at a conference.

“We will be able to get more accurate forecasts of air quality and air pollution because we will know the sources and how they change over time.”

WHAT IS SMELL POLLUTION?

Once complete, these air quality satellites will measure pollutants including ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and aerosols. Pixabay

Older space-based instruments have only been able to measure air pollution once a day. They pass over any point on Earth at the same time every day, while circulating in a synchronous polar orbit of the Sun.

The second instrument of the project is NASA’s Tropospheric Emissions: Pollution Monitoring (TEMPO), scheduled to launch in 2022. It is built by Ball Aerospace in Colorado, will take measurements in North America.

It is a grid spectrometer, sensitive to wavelengths of visible and ultraviolet light.

It will help measure pollution during peak hours in urban and suburban areas, transporting pollution from biomass burning and ozone production.

Finally, the third instrument is the satellite ESA Sentinel-4 expected to launch in 2023. The system consists of an Ultraviolet Visible Near Infrared (UVN) imaging spectrometer.

Sentinel-4 / UVN is a high resolution spectrometer system that operates with 3 designated bands in the solar reflectance spectrum.

The core parameters of the Sentinel-4 / UVN instrument are an 8 km spatial sampling over Europe and a rapid repeat cycle over Europe and North Africa (Sahara) of 60 minutes.

For now, GEMS will control aerosols and smog in Asia; your data will be available for next year.

NASA is interested in tracking pollution from oil and gas fields, ships and drilling rigs, and rush hour traffic in North America.

In addition, the European Space Agency is working to improve the accuracy of its daily air quality forecasts and will focus on Europe and North Africa.

Beyond these goals, the data collected can increase our understanding of a wide range of air quality problems that affect human health, the collaborating scientists said. in the project.

