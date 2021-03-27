Pollution is shrinking the penis and reducing human sperm rapidly

If the level of contamination is maintained, the human sperm count in a semen sample could reach zero by 2045.

A couple of weeks ago, the news that the climate change was wreaking cognitive havoc in humans it caused a stir in the media. Today, a new study reveals that contamination could compromise sexual activity of men, due to the notable reduction in penis size that has been observed recently.

Sperm count may reach zero by 2045

Photo: Getty Images

It is not news that the sperm count has suffered a noticeable reduction since the 1980s. Some reproductive scientists even claim that human beings we face mass extinction if this trend is not reversed soon.

According to Erin Brockovich, a paralegal and environmental activist, in an article for The Guardian, the end of humanity may be closer than we think. Not only because of the global climate emergency, but also because of the significant decrease in sperm:

“[…] sperm count has dropped almost 60% since 1973. Following the trajectory we are on, Swan’s research suggests sperm counts could reach zero by 2045. Zero. “

One of the most uncomfortable attractions for men is perhaps the remarkable reduction of the penis that has been registered in the last decades. The author seriously questions why the UN has not convened a global meeting to discuss the issue, which seems stay under water.

We suggest: The reduction in sperm count can bring a crisis worse than climate change

A problem that goes beyond virility

Everything indicates that in addition to reducing the size of the penis, pollution could reduce entire human populations. It’s true: the problem goes beyond a question of virility. It could also be that the chemicals responsible for this decline are closer to us than we think.

Plastic bottles, cosmetic containers, packaged food. Any single-use plastic is threatening the world’s ecosystems. Now humans are also paying high bills for this excessive consumption. Due to a culture not very sensitive to recycling, human reproduction is severely endangered.

Just as they do not degrade on the outside after hundreds of years, microplastics do not finish the process inside the body either. For this reason, they are known as “permanent chemicals“. Due to this irresponsible waste, mankind is reaching a breaking point –to this day, scientists don’t know for sure if we can recover.

Keep reading:

The plan to send 6.7 million sperm to the Moon to avoid extinction in the event of a disaster

Priapism: the circulatory problem caused by COVID-19 that causes 4-hour erections