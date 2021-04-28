Post has intercepted an envelope with two 38-caliber cartridges addressed to former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, according to information provided by La Sexta. This letter joins those sent to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Reyes Maroto, Pablo Iglesias, Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska and the director of the Civil Guard.

This Wednesday, the candidate of Podemos to the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, has denounced that “When those from Vox call me ‘rat pigtail’ it is to dehumanize and thus they can give me a shot in the head.

For her part, the president and candidate of the PP to the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has defended a project of “freedom” for Madrid because “the policies that are being applied from Moncloa threaten freedom.” In Onda Cero she added that she “comes out to win in the elections and not to draw.”

The latest polls published this wednesday They give the PP candidate to the Madrid regional elections of 4-M, Isabel Díaz-Ayuso, a loose winner, but will need to agree, predictably with Vox, and that is where the focus of the campaign is now.

Placeholder mam module

Latest news from the elections in Madrid on May 4: polls, candidates, reactions, agreements and results