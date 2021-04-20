Polls Back Actor Matthew McConaughey; 45% of Texans would vote for Governor – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Actor Matthew McConaughey could join the tradition of Ronald Reagan, Arnold Scharzenegger and Donald Trump by harnessing show business fame for a political career, in this case as Governor of Texas, and the polls are on his side.

A poll conducted by the University of Texas for The Dallas Morning News found that 45 percent of registered voters would cast their vote for McConaughey while only 33 percent would vote for the current Governor, Republican Gegg Abbott.

But among conservative voters, 56 percent indicated they would vote for Abbott compared to just 30 percent for McConaughey.

This data, coupled with the fact that 66 percent of Democratic voters and 44 percent of independents polled lean towards McConaughey, could tempt the actor to run as a Democratic Party candidate.

All the 51-year-old McConaughey had to do for such a reaction from voters was speculate in a podcast released last March about where his life is going.

“I’m considering it again,” said the Oscar-winning actor, after podcast host Rania Mankarious mentioned the possibility of a nomination.

“Is it a real consideration?” He continued. “Because I think I have some things to teach and share. What is my leadership role? What is my category in the next chapter of my life in which I enter?

McConaughey had already speculated with the idea of ​​a political candidacy in the elections of last November, but rejected this option during a participation in the television program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Abbott was elected Governor in 2014 and reelected in 2018. There are no limits to Governor reelection in Texas and Abott faces his next challenge at the polls in November 2022.

The Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and Interstellar (2014) actor has not publicly explained his party affiliation, if any, and his political views have confused those who follow his trail.

In February 2017, the actor urged the public to accept Trump as President, but later his publicity agent indicated that McConaughey’s comments had preceded Trump’s presidential inauguration, that is, before many of Trump’s policies. met.

The actor, who once called the left “arrogant,” has suggested that he is a centrist and this may not appeal much to independent voters in Texas, although for now this poll is favorable to him.

Source: However