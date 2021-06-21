Polleros distribute loot with policemen and drug traffickers; if they do not pay fees it can cost their life

MEXICO CITY.

Javier and Gabriel do not know each other but they have something in common, they were both polleros. Both agree that the authorities are in collusion because, otherwise, the transport of undocumented immigrants through the country would be almost impossible, but “with money the dog dances.”

Javier narrates the process since he is contacted by those who seek to achieve the American dream.

I only attended by recommendation. Their services were not found on social networks, where dozens of polleros promise a safe crossing to the United States.

The only way to find it was by recommendation.

After contacting him, Javier explains the cost of his service and what the tour will be like. The price is between eight thousand and 10 thousand dollars per person (between 160 thousand and 200 thousand pesos). Half when you pick them up and the other 50% while in the US.

He goes wherever he is hired, to El Salvador, Honduras or Guatemala. He only travels with one or two adults and a maximum of three children to go unnoticed at the checkpoints and that the agents, whether Immigration or the GN, think that they are traveling as a family.

Some children are given to him by relatives to take to US soil. There, generally, their parents or one of them await them.

The expollero explains that half of the charge is distributed among the colluded authorities so as not to be arrested, who, if it were not for them, would be very complicated to cross through Mexico, and for the cartels that control the areas through which they will pass, then, he says Failure to do so could find death like the 19 people murdered last January, including 16 Guatemalans and three Mexicans, in the town of Santa Anita, in Camargo, Tamaulipas, where, apparently, the pollero did not pay the fee and they were murdered.

Account that a great part of the resources are destined to the payment of quotas, gasoline, food and lodging.

It details that the payment to the municipal, state and federal authorities is made when they are stopped on roads that are not controlled by the criminal groups involved in trafficking and that the payments are between 30 thousand pesos for policemen up to 70 thousand pesos in case if a commander is involved.

Javier generally arrives in Santa Elena Flores, Guatemala, where he is staying, and crosses to El Salvador, where the group of migrants is already waiting for him at the portilleros.

This is where the first installment payment begins. The Mara Salvatrucha is paid a thousand dollars to let me in for my group and to be able to leave.

“Later we crossed to Guatemala, heading to Santa Elena in a bus. You must always try to arrive at night. We stayed there to leave first thing in the morning for the Guatemala Technique to cross to Frontera Corozal, Chiapas, where they pay five dollars for each migrant, because generally they do not have ‘papers’ ”.

In order not to walk, Javier explains that they get on a passenger van to Palenque.

“It is very safe for them to catch you at a checkpoint, but I try to make my people look like any Chiapas and I dress conspicuously so that it is me who they come down and who they ask questions, I am the distractor and the others go unnoticed ”.

The spoiler details that the transfer takes place at different times, since they must try to evade Migration, since in Palenque they concentrate and ask for documents from all the passengers.

There, his second installment falls into the pockets of Los Zetas, who also ask him for the number of migrants he is carrying, names and photos. The cost is a thousand dollars for each one. He assures that the maras operate for Los Zetas and if they are not paid there would be fatal consequences.

From there they leave for Villahermosa, Tabasco, in a family van, “throughout the journey they will be my family in the eyes of all.

“When you arrive in Veracruz, the checkpoint you find is in La Tinaja, but the INM agents focus more on the buses and very rarely check individuals; as they see you as a family and that they are talking without nervousness, they do not check you ”.

Javier says that after passing the checkpoint he drives directly to Puebla and then to Mexico City where they are staying, “near La Villa, and to notify La Madre — the person, whether man or woman, who is in charge of crossing the border to the US— to notify how many people are transferred, type of vehicle and license plates, and pay the fee through bank deposits. That person, he explains, will give him an identification code before the authorities and local gangs that will help him avoid being detained during his journey from the capital of the country to Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

The expollero explains that during his stay in the CDMX they prepare the vehicle to leave at dawn.

In the event that during the journey they are stopped by National Guard or Army personnel, he explains to them that he sells all kinds of items that he buys at the border to “resell in the street markets of the State of Mexico.”

From the capital they cross through Querétaro and San Luis Potosí to Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, where they rest and eat to depart for their final destination in Mexico: Reynosa.

He explains that they arrive at the San Fernando checkpoint, and when asked if he is not afraid of being a victim of the criminals who operate in the area and that it has been the scene of various massacres, such as the one on August 22, 2010 in which 72 migrants were murdered. , and that later, on April 6, 2011, 47 graves with almost 200 bodies were found, he said no, because that is why the fee is paid.

Arriving in Reynosa they take shelter for up to a week in a property located near the Rio Grande and when people from La Madre give them the green light, they pass along with their group through the area “that they indicate to you, as there are specific times and days to cross.” .

They cross the Rio Grande in an inflatable boat and put life jackets on the migrants.

“I tie the rope around my chest and swim, never head-on, I always follow the river, because swimming head-on can cost you your life and your clients.”

With the path clear of “the perrera” (Border Patrol) “we walked across the mountain, we made two hours from crossing the Rio Grande to McAllen, Texas. There the last installment is paid to the Pacific Cartel or whoever, at the moment, leads the square.

“There we stay in a safe house until the night the raidero passes and they take us down a mile before the Falfurrias checkpoint and from there we circle and walk for four days to Eagle Pass.” Although following the map this route is seen to be longer, it says that it is the safest.

From Eagle Pass they arrive in San Antonio and then on to Houston, where they are handed over to their relatives in exchange for the last payment.

In Gabriel’s case, he assures that he works directly for a cartel, which pays him to take the migrants only to Reynosa and “the crossing into the United States is already guaranteed. From there they already depend on where to go ”.