Pollen can increase COVID-19 infections, study says

Pollen is a very efficient transport method for SARS-CoV-2 particles and increases COVID-19 infections by 44%, particularly during spring.

The change of season from winter to spring, among other things, causes pollen levels to rise. For those with sensitive respiratory mucosa, this is bad news: it could be that this natural phenomenon inherent in spring causes higher rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

44% more infections from pollen

Photo: .

There are not a few people who have moderate to severe allergies when the pollen proliferates in the air. While it is true that temperatures rise with the arrival of spring, it is also true that temperatures rise respiratory tract suffer the effects of pollination.

A new study of the Technical University of Munich and the Helmholtz Zentrum München, in Germany, suggests that this phenomenon could increase COVID-19 infections. In 2020, the outbreak of pandemic coincided with the season in which trees are teeming with pollen, particularly in the northern hemisphere. A similar rally could present itself again.

The research collected data on the pollen concentrations in the air, the weather conditions and the infections by SARS-CoV-2, as well as the total of positive tests in 31 countries. According to the results obtained, the pollen in the air increases 44% the variation of contagions, as well as humidity and ambient temperature.

We suggest: COVID-19: the immune system of recovered and vaccinated neutralizes all new variants

One more reason to wear face masks

Photo: .

It is common that, with the rise in pollen concentrations, people sneeze more. At the same time, the immune system weakens, which can generate coughs and various types of flu. Is lack of immune strength it could be the pathway for the virus to enter the body, and increase contagions At this time of year.

To prevent people – particularly outdoors or in public spaces – from inhaling pollen particles, the researchers strongly suggest the use of a mask. Not only does it inhibit the passage of dust into the respiratory tract, it also slows the spread of the virus:

“You can’t avoid exposure to pollen in the air,” he says. Stefanie Gilles, the lead author of the study. “People in high-risk groups should therefore be informed that high levels of pollen concentrations in the air lead to increased susceptibility to viral respiratory tract infections.”

The answer to what can vulnerable people to protect themselvesAccording to Gilles, it is simple. In addition to avoiding being in situations that expose them to super-contagious events, the use of a mask is a very good barrier to avoid falling ill.

Keep reading:

The COVID-19 lockdown caused a dramatic drop in baby births around the world

COVID-19: People with less zinc get more seriously ill and have higher mortality