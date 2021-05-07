Pollen allergy, COVID-19 and vaccines: frequent doubts

Which mask protects me the most against allergies?

One of the advantages of wearing a mask in this allergy season is that it also protects us when we go out for a walk and are exposed to pollens. According to Ojeda, both surgical masks and FPP2s are useful for filtering pollen grains, but “the FPP2 are more recommended, since they fit better to the face and do not leave so many holes through which the particles can penetrate”. The doctor also explains that this year allergy patients are being more affected at the ocular level, and recalls that well-fitting sunglasses can help protect the eyes from annoying itchiness.

Are allergy sufferers more likely to be infected by SARS-CoV-2?

This is another of the common questions of people with allergies. As the SEAIC explains in a document, “the epidemiological studies that have been carried out throughout this pandemic year have not shown that allergy sufferers have an increased susceptibility to or infection with the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus nor to suffer a more serious infection in case of contagion. This is the same for people with asthma ”.

On the other hand, it has already been observed in several studies that asthmatic patients may be relatively protected from COVID-19 infection. “This effect is attributed to the fact that inhaled corticosteroids, which are the drugs commonly used to treat asthma, decrease the expression of the cellular vector that SARS-CoV-2 uses to enter the cell,” explains Ojeda. The expert also tells us that another recently published study reveals that in non-asthmatic patients who have been infected by COVID-19, treatment with inhaled budesonide – a corticosteroid used for asthma-, It results in a lower rate of hospital admission due to serious infection, so it seems that in the general population this treatment could be useful to avoid the worst evolution of the disease.

Do I have to stop taking antihistamines without getting vaccinated for COVID?

“There is no problem, no allergy medication is incompatible with the vaccine,” explains Ojeda. “You can continue taking the antihistamine, inhaled asthma medications, nasal sprays, eye drops, etc.”

Is the COVID vaccine compatible with allergy shots?

The expert explains that there are two main types of vaccination for pollen allergy: injected and sublingual vaccines. The first are put in intervals of one month and the second either daily or 3-4 days a week. “In principle, allergy vaccines do not increase the risk of having reactions with the COVID vaccine. The recommendation is that at least seven days are allowed to pass between one vaccine and another.So if they call us to get vaccinated, we have to take it into account ”.

For injected vaccines, therefore, it would be advisable to allow at least a week to pass between one vaccine and another. “Preference will be given to vaccination with the COVID vaccine. On the other hand, we will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is administered in the opposite arm to the one in which we received our last dose of allergy vaccine”, Explains the SEAIC document. For sublingual vaccines, “the administration of the allergy vaccine should be suspended on the same day that the COVID-19 vaccine is to be inoculated and for the following seven days, especially if symptoms of a vaccine reaction of the type general malaise, muscle aches, fever, etc., until resolved ”.

Am I more likely to react to the COVID vaccine due to being allergic to pollen?

“What must be made clear is that allergies do not disrupt the defense capacity of the immune system,” adds Ojeda. “Namely, not because I am allergic I will have a weakened immune system, the immune system continues to work just as well, and it will have the same good immunogenic response, that is, of generating antibodies, when I am vaccinated against COVID or another disease ”.

Generalized allergic reactions to COVID vaccines are very rare, with an estimated rate of two to three anaphylactic reactions per 100,000 doses administered. In any case, we must suspect a possible allergic reaction with the COVID vaccine if local or systemic symptoms appear. “Within the local symptoms, we should be concerned if the vaccine has produced an exaggerated inflammatory reaction (swelling, with heat and itching, more than 5 to 10 centimeters in diameter) in the inoculation area, either immediately or after several hours ”, explains the SEAIC. “A systemic reaction can manifest itself in several ways: with generalized itching or redness of the body, the appearance of hives or swelling of the soft parts of the body (lips, eyelids, ears, etc.); shortness of breath with noises in the chest; Cramping-like abdominal pain, with possible associated nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea; feeling very dizzy or unconscious. These symptoms appear from a few minutes to even 30-45 minutes after inoculation of the vaccine”. In this case, we must inform the health personnel who have vaccinated us or go to the emergency service.