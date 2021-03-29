Poll Shows Republican Support For Some Electoral Changes

(Bloomberg) – A nationwide study found bipartisan support for some electoral changes that Democrats included in the legislation that passed the House of Representatives this month, even as Republicans in Congress have universally criticized the measure.

The study, published Monday by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Election Data & Science Lab, found that 87% of Republicans supported the requirement for paper backups for electronic voting machines and that 62% supported that on Election Day the election was a public holiday, both provisions of the Democratic law. The House bill would also require state agencies to automatically register voters, a measure that garnered support from just 35% of Republicans.

The poll also found that 97% of Republicans supported the request for a voter ID, 73% supported that all election officials not belong to a political party, and 62% supported the automatic updating of voter records when people signed up. move, measures that are not in the legislation, but that are also supported by the majority of Democrats.

The poll indicates there could be room for Democrats to garner bipartisan grassroots support for the mass election review measure that the House passed on March 3, although it remains unlikely that any Republican senators will vote in favor of the bill. .

Strong opposition from Republican senators means the measure will almost certainly not get to President Joe Biden for enactment unless Democrats change Senate rules that currently require the support of 10 Republican senators in addition to the 50 Democrats. in the upper house, to advance legislation.

Other changes that Democrats have proposed met with poor reception among Republicans.

Only 44% of Republicans surveyed supported changing from Election Day to the weekend, 35% supported automatic voter registration, 33% agreed with allowing voters to register on Election Day, and 15% supported that the elections be conducted entirely by mail. All of these measures garnered a majority of Democratic support in the poll.

The bill passed by the House of Representatives would also consider at least 15 days of early voting and vote-by-mail without excuse, allow voters to register online and on Election Day, and allow a majority of voters without identification to cast. One vote if they sign an affidavit.

Other elements of the House bill that were not included in the survey included the federal election regulator’s review, changes to ethics and campaign finance laws, and the requirement for automatic disclosure of elections. tax returns of presidential candidates.

