The President of the United States, Republican Donald Trump, is behind Democrat Joe Biden among registered voters in three states in which he narrowly won in 2016 and is considered crucial to winning the November elections, according to an Ipsos poll. . request.

The poll, conducted between April 15 and 20 in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, showed that 45% of registered voters said they would support Biden, the Democratic Party’s nominee, while 39% said they would support Trump.

The consultation also concluded that Biden, vice president of Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, has a 3 percentage point advantage among registered voters in Wisconsin, 6 points in Pennsylvania and 8 points in Michigan.

Ipsos research also shows that Biden has maintained or slightly improved his leadership over Trump in these locations in recent months, despite his campaign and the primary elections overshadowed by the coronavirus. The United States has the highest number of cases and deaths in the world, with 821,000 people infected and at least 46,000 dead.

Biden’s Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania advantage over Trump averaged 3 to 4 percentage points in February and March, according to a consolidation of poll results by Real Clear Politics.

This would also suggest that Trump has had no increased support in these states, even though he has guaranteed public attention by commanding the federal response to the coronavirus crisis and trying to project himself as a “wartime president” fighting an invisible enemy.

Another . / Ipsos poll on Tuesday showed Biden eight points ahead of Trump nationally, with Democrat support rising across the country in the past three weeks as disapproval of Trump’s response to the pandemic has grown.

But a lot can happen until the November 3 elections. State polls in 2016 showed that Democrat Hillary Clinton had a broad advantage over Trump early in the election cycle in the same states where she lost in the election. In all, the defeat was less than one percentage point.

Trump is still slightly more popular in the decisive states than Biden nationwide, in part thanks to the appeal to white working-class voters.

Still, the number of registered voters who disapprove of Trump outnumber those who approve of him in all three states, according to Ipsos. In Wisconsin, 47% approve of the president, while 53% disapprove. In Pennsylvania, 48% approve and 52% disapprove, and in Michigan, 44% approve and 56% disapprove.

