Global funds recommended cutting bonds and keeping equity allocations on hold in the equity exposure zone for a minimum of seven months this month, a . poll on Friday showed.

Asset managers were almost evenly split on whether or not to review exposure to key indices, in contrast to a . survey of market strategists released Thursday.

After the March chaos, fueled by fears that the world economy would fall into recession due to the coronavirus, which has infected more than 5.8 million people, global stocks have rebounded in the hope that a global stimulus without precedents would drive a strong and rapid V-shaped recovery.

But fund managers and economists have consistently said that the recovery would be U-shaped, with a prolonged depression, in which the rebound is not as powerful or as rapid as the initial drop.

. survey May 12-28 of 35 fund managers and investment managers in the United States, Europe and Japan showed that stock allocations represented 45.1% of the global model portfolio, unchanged from at least seven months in April.

“We are not in favor of stocks, given the V-shaped rebound currently trading on the markets, as there is nothing at the moment to support that sentiment,” said a global investment director at a large management company. of funds from the United States.

“We believe that the latest rebound is driven more by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, but that at best will stop the economic unrest and we believe it will be a very long and painful recovery for most economies” .

Fund managers also warned that most asset prices appear to be expensive after this year’s stock and bond rally. They recommended a cut in bond holdings for the first time since January, to 42.4% from 43.3% the previous month.

“The continued purchase of central bank bonds is creating a bubble of concern going forward,” said Peter Lowman, chief investment officer at Investment Quorum in London.

“Clearly, with the Federal Reserve showing that they are prepared to do whatever it takes to jump start their economy, it is very favorable to global equity markets on bonds on a risk-adjusted basis.”

When asked if global equity markets would return to their 2020 lows, fund managers split almost equally, and 10 expected that to happen, while the remaining 11 said no.

“The stock market is currently sending mixed messages, on the one hand defensive and growth stocks have risen, but on the other, cyclical stocks that tend to lead a recovery have remained suppressed,” said Benjamin Suess, director of UBS Asset Management.

“What matters is whether we will see significant second waves (of the virus) and therefore renewed restrictions on mobility and a slowdown in economic activity.” Clearly, the political reaction to the second wave will also be important in reducing the effects of the second round. “

Most fund managers who answered an additional question said that the headlines of the pandemic and stimulus would be the main driver of the stock markets in the next three months.

“As we enter the second phase of the crisis with the gradual reopening of world economies, we maintain a cautious stance in terms of global allocation, according to Kevin Thozet, a member of the Carmignac investment committee.

"Leaving the confinements does not mean a return to normality and we hope that significant divergences between regions, countries and sectors will continue to prevail, and that these will depend to a large extent on the variety of exit strategies and the stimuli provided to support the economies"