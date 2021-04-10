Poll puts Dwayne Johnson as the favorite for president of the United States – Tomatazos

Without a doubt, Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular actors today, regardless of whether or not he has a wide variety of roles, he has managed to stay current and be in the most commercial franchises without forgetting his side as an entrepreneur. Since he was a prominent star of WWE, the actor and wrestler has had the love and support of his followers, especially for showing some sympathy with the public.

People’s affection for “The Rock” has grown so much that they have even considered him a great candidate for the presidency of the United States of America, although he has never shown any interest in politics. This has been demonstrated thanks to a survey conducted by Newsweek, where the results indicated that 46% of the people surveyed want the protagonist of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83% as president.

This morning Johnson heard the news and was grateful and enthusiastic about people’s response. In a post on his Instagram account, he said he was honored by people’s trust in him, assuring that if that happened one day he would not disappoint them. However, he has not promised to run as a candidate at some point, this despite the fact that the public proposal is not something new.

Modesty. I don’t think our Founding Fathers have EVER imagined a boy […] bald, tattooed, half black, half Samoan, drinking tequila, driving a pickup truck, a guy who wears a fanny pack when he goes to the club, but if it ever happens I’d be honored to serve you, my people.

It was in 2016 when several citizens began to joke that he would be an ideal candidate and much better than his then president Donald Trump. At the time Dwayne mentioned that it was somewhat overwhelming to hear people say that they wanted to run for president because of the burden that would mean, but if at some point he felt he had the strength to take that step into the political race he would seek to do the difference and generate the change that the country needs.

Although it is true that the ideal is that someone seeking the presidency should have at least knowledge of law, he would not be the first actor to take a position of that level, remember that Arnold Schwarzenegger managed to be governor of the State of California in 2003, The same state that Ronald Reagan ruled in the 1960s before he became president of the United States in 1981, leaving his film career behind.

Besides being a man of action, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson He has won the hearts of his followers by always showing his family side, sharing his most intimate family moments and the close relationship with his mother, with whom on some occasions he has been shown singing. While the actor from Jumanji in the Jungle – 76% decide if it is a good idea to approach the politics of their country, for now they have several film projects on the horizon, in addition to his career as a producer and his recently launched brand of tequila called “Teremana” produced in Jalisco.