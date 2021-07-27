. poll on world economic situation. 80% see risks in viruses. 70% see transitory inflation

The prospects for global economic growth remain strong for this year and next, despite the fact that a significant majority of economists polled by . warn that new variants of the coronavirus pose the greatest risk to those prospects.

A global survey of nearly 500 economists conducted this month also found that the recent surge in inflation in the world’s major economies would be transitory.

The world economy is now forecast to grow 6.0% this year, which would be its fastest pace in almost half a century, followed by a still robust 4.5% in 2022. Both increases are marginal compared to the April survey. .

Slightly more than half of the 48 economies surveyed in each quarter were improved for both years.

But the rise in the latest variant of the virus, which has made the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics a no-spectator event, is a reminder that vaccines may have gotten better, but the pandemic has not gone away.

“In recent weeks, financial markets have come to terms with the idea that the COVID crisis is not entirely over. The Delta variant adds to the challenge, increasing the number of cases and the herd immunity threshold, ”said Ethan Harris, global economist at Bank of America Securities.

“In general, we see the rise of Delta as a moderate headwind for global growth, but as new information becomes available, we can convince ourselves otherwise.”

Financial markets are on edge ahead of this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting, in which policy makers are grappling with rising coronavirus infections and global supply chain disruption that could induce more pressure on prices.

Regarding the risks to the world economy, almost 80% of economists, or 160 of 202 who answered an additional question, said that the greatest was the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

More than 70% of economists, or 152 out of 209, said the current upward trend in global inflation was transitory.

However, respondents improved their inflation forecasts for 2021 in 35 of the 48 economies surveyed and in 31 of them for next year. At the same time, 29 economies improved their growth forecasts for this year and 26 for the next, suggesting some stickiness in prices.

“What makes US market prices more instructive is that they clearly qualify as credible the policy’s willingness (of the Fed) to seek higher inflation. This is happening at a time when US inflation has once again surprised to the upside, and is leading a series of upside surprises in developed countries and some emerging countries, ”said Christian Keller, head of economic research at Barclays.

While economists expected the Federal Reserve to end its bond buying program by the end of 2022, and some analysts now forecast a rate hike as early as next year, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England are expected to keep your policy unchanged until the end of next year.

The European Central Bank, for its part, will start reducing its purchases of pandemic-related assets sometime after its September meeting and will stop buying them at the end of March.

While developed economies have tackled the pandemic with mass vaccination campaigns, emerging economies continue to grapple with dose shortages.

“Vaccination remains the key,” said Morgan Stanley strategist Vishwanath Tirupattur. “The risks remain high in countries with low penetration of vaccines, especially in South and Southeast Asia, Africa and other emerging economies.”

In China, the world’s second-largest economy, economic growth likely decelerated sharply to 8.1% in the second quarter, from the record of 18.3% recorded in January-March, as new outbreaks of COVID- 19 have weighed down consumer spending.

Economists expect the Australian resource-based economy to be hit this quarter by new lockdown restrictions, and India’s economic recovery is also expected to lose momentum.

The Brazilian economy is expected to continue its “jobless recovery” after rising inflation this year, while growth prospects in Mexico look more rosy.

How labor markets recover or adapt effectively once government support plans wear off will also be key to growth and inflation prospects in the coming months.

In general, unemployment rates were expected to remain above pre-crisis levels of 19 in the coming years, even in the United States, where the pace of hiring has been very strong in recent months.

According to Rabobank global strategist Michael Every, “a weak and atomized global labor market acts as a huge structural headwind for sustained wage inflation and thus for sustained inflation overall.”

(Report by Shrutee Sarkar; Analysis by Indradip Ghosh; Surveys and additional reports by . Polls team in Bengaluru and offices in Shanghai, Tokyo, London, Istanbul, Johannesburg and Buenos Aires; Editing by Ross Finley and Steve Orlofsky) .. Translate serenitymarkets