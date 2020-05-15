A poll found that 37% of unemployed Americans ran out of food last month and that 46% worried they were running out of food. Across the country, fear of not having enough money to eat adds to the anxiety of millions of people getting sick from COVID-19. Read Trump does not rule out ‘breaking all relationship’ with China

The executive director of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Kate Maehr, said she has never seen anything like it: lines of people spanning blocks, many with children, moving very slowly to receive bags of food in the hope that it will reach them until next time. payment of their wages or until they can receive food assistance from the government.

Since the pandemic, around 36 million jobs have been lost. Photo: AP

“It is just heartbreaking,” Maehr said. “They run into a series of circumstances where they have no income and no food either, and it all happened in an instant.”

Read As Trump Wants to Reopen, Thousands Get Sick of COVID-19 in the US

Read Van more than 300 thousand killed by COVID-19 in the world

The number of people asking for help from their organization and affiliated food banks has increased 60% since the coronavirus pandemic began, which has halted the nation’s economic activity and left tens of millions of people unemployed.

Even those who work often struggle to earn an income. Two out of 10 working adults said they ran out of food in the past 30 days before earning enough money to buy more. A quarter are concerned that this will happen.

These results come from the second phase of the COVID Impact Survey, conducted by NORC and the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation. The survey aims to provide a constant assessment of the country’s mental, physical and financial health during the pandemic.

There is no comparison in the history of the United States of how sudden or severe the economic collapse is: in the two months since the virus hit, more than 36 million jobs have been lost. The national unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression.

Although many believe they will work in the coming months, unemployed Americans – those most likely to report running out of food – are not so optimistic.

The COVID Impact Survey found that nearly a third of African Americans and Hispanics said that often or sometimes in the past 30 days the food purchased did not last and that there was not enough money for more, compared to about 1 in 10 Americans whites who expressed themselves in this way.

African-Americans and Hispanics were also about twice as likely as whites to report that they were concerned about the depletion of their food supply.

.