Polkadot (DOT), created by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, aims to solve the problem of high gas fees experienced in Ethereum.

The Polkadot network provides a heterogeneous multi-chain exchange and translation architecture for connecting private and consortium chains to public and permissionless networks.

Based on the Polkadot network and its “sister” test network Kusama, a new suite of products will be launched this month to build decentralized and affordable DeFi.

According to data from StakingRewards, Polkadot is currently the second largest blockchain in terms of value at stake, with a value of around $ 24,074,650,618. Polkadot’s engagement rate is as high as 64.96%.

The largest crypto asset is locked in Cardano at $ 28,622,444,193, while its average annual stake reward (7.27%) is lower than that of the DOT. DOT stakeholders could earn a 13.11% reward each year.

Polkadot set a new all-time high of $ 49.20 on April 17. The bulls were unable to maintain their bullish momentum. In the past few days, he suffered a huge loss, from $ 49.20 to $ 34.33 today.

If the overall virtual currency market remains sluggish, the DOT can follow the broader market and continue its current downward trend, dropping below the $ 30 mark.

Polkadot Price Analysis (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) has suffered huge losses and the sell off caused the price to drop 21.66% in the last 7 days.

After last weekend’s selloff, the DOT rallied yesterday and the bulls worked hard to bounce the price from yesterday’s $ 31.40 area to a daily high of $ 36.15. However, the bulls were unable to sustain the gains and quickly lost momentum, allowing the bears to control the market.

DOT / USD prices are moving below the tape of the exponential moving average (EMA). The MACD index is still in a bearish zone, indicating that more may be sold in the coming days. If the current trend continues, the DOT may fall towards its 100-day simple moving average of $ 30.75.

The RSI of the DOT is $ 40.44, which is lower than the breakeven point indicating that bears are currently dominating the market. If the DOT fails to defend its support point at $ 31.40, the cryptocurrency may post further losses.

Contrary to this assumption, if the currency pair recovers from the current level, it indicates a strong buy on dips. DOT will be looking to run at the 50-EMA resistance level of $ 36.55. If the DOT price can be above the 20-EMA of $ 38.88, then the bulls will try to push the price to an all-time high of $ 49.20.

