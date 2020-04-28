Madrid.- Rosalía dazzled in the Latin Grammys wearing a polka dot dress by Carolina Herrera on the red carpet. Maxima de Holanda does not give them up in the spring; For Melania Trump, moles are a staple in her wardrobe and Kate Middelton or Penelope Cruz sign an alliance with them.

Polka dots are a cheerful, fun and recurring pattern in some designers and are also present in this year’s spring-summer collections with different sizes and on different shades, but with the combination of black and white as the protagonist.

“Both polka dots and pictures bring charm, elegance and ease, and are always in fashion,” wrote Christian Dior in his Little Fashion Dictionary.

Although in 2018, María Grazia Chiuri made a whole decline of this traditional print on dresses and skirts, this spring she has reduced the polka dots to a minimum in her collection, in which you can find a transparent plumeti blouse with lace.

The Spanish designer Juana Martín is betting this spring on recreating the polka dots in blouses with puffed sleeves like a rose on the shoulder, with the sobriety of black as the background, with polka dots that fall on the fabric as aligned as on an Excel table. .

Also in black and white, Wes Gordon has expressed for Carolina Herrera a luminous collection where polka dots make an appearance in different sizes, from oversized to minimal. Elegant designs in which there is space for miniskirts and bow dresses at the waist with striking polka dots.

With the sobriety and serenity that black offers, it is also how they express the Dolce & Gabbana party in a collection in which polka dots appear as minimal prints on jungle print shirts as the protagonist, which they combine with seventies cut collars of black polka dots, which they change to whites at the end of the sleeves.

The firm is also committed to polka dots in a mini skirt in burgundy organdy with micro sequins and lacing around the neck, an elegant and vaporous design with lantern sleeves up to the elbow.

Who also prints color on the polka dots is the firm Paco Rabanne, who opts for a colorful dress, in black crepe with an intense red heart in the center.

Gucci also does not notice the intensity of its white polka dots on a green background, a pattern that leaves it to color in red and blue in scarves and accessories such as fans.

Altuzarra’s latest spring-summer 2020 collection made the audience want to wear it all. From her tube skirts to her acid colors. Clothing among which also stood out a black and white polka dot dress sewn as a pachtword and with a casual, spiked hem, suitable for any summer night.

Prada’s elegance is evident in a delicate flowy chiffon dress with “fil coupé” polka dots, a very feminine design with ruffles on the shoulders and a full-length skirt.

French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus is no stranger to the trend and includes them in this season’s collection. And how could it be less Balmain, with a collection loaded with vibrantly colored garments, also drew tiny polka dots on the catwalk in black and white.

Related