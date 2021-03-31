Polk React: Realistic and immersive soundbar, and 100% integrated with Alexa

Compact but powerful, it generates high-quality immersive audio that brings a leap in quality to the playback of series and movies.

The new Polk soundbar is a perfect equipment to use it independently, thanks to its compatibility with DTS 5.1 and Dolby Digital decoders, as well as associated with the new SR2 speakers and / or the React Sub wireless subwoofer. Together it becomes a complete 5.1 surround home theater system. And it is that, indeed, this sound bar is the perfect companion to any television, to provide a quality and power of sound that makes series and movies or sports enjoy to another level. However, it can perfectly play the role of the main sound equipment of the home, to play through it any type of music from multiple sources.

Virtual surround sound

The Polk React is capable of delivering virtual surround sound on its own, because it is compatible with Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1 decoders. It has two one-inch tweeters inside that are accompanied by two oval design mid-frequency drivers and two 110 x 110 mm woofers that work as passive radiators. However, it is a compact device, which measures 864 x 121 x 57 mm. If the user wishes to have a multi-channel system, Polk React can become the epicenter of a 5.1 setup capable of pairing with the new RS2 wireless speakers and / or with the subwoofer, also wireless, React Sub. When it comes to connectivity, Polk React includes an HDMI port with ARC, an optical digital input, a USB port and uses Bluetooth to receive music from mobile devices.

Alexa as assistant

This advanced sound bar integrates the most advanced version of Amazon’s Alexa assistant, which allows you to control, through voice instructions, the volume or low frequencies and change the input source of the bar itself, among other possibilities. And as a virtual assistant that it is, it also invites you to remotely control other connected home devices, call contacts or throw questions of all kinds (weather, traffic, pending appointments, etc.). Its four far-field microphones take care of perfectly understanding voice commands in natural language. It also uses Alexa Multi-room Music technology to pair several compatible speakers in different rooms of the home.

Clearer dialogues

The Polk React integrates Voice Adjust technology, designed to improve the quality of dialogue without having to increase the overall volume of the system. In addition, it also provides for different default listening modes, such as music, cinema or night listening. The latter is especially useful to avoid disturbing relatives or neighbors when they are resting; is that the equipment reduces the bass levels and improves the voice adjustment to offer a clearer dialogue.

SR2 Speakers

They are the ideal companions for the React bar. These are wireless speakers capable of delivering the most realistic home theater surround sound performance. With a powerful internal amplifier and custom drivers, they offer excellent sound dispersion, providing additional dimensionality that every home theater enthusiast will appreciate. Wireless, yes, but without a single lag or sync issue.

Polk React Sub: deep, punchy bass

The second add-on that expands the capabilities of the Polk React is the React Sub wireless subwoofer, capable of delivering deep, punchy bass. It is equipped with a 7 ”long-throw woofer, mounted in a sleek housing, which expands the bass response to deliver a powerful sound. Polk’s innovative Bass Adjust EQ feature automatically adjusts the bar settings to accommodate the additional bass output of the subwoofer. And in the same way that the bar can be controlled through the integrated voice assistant, it is also possible to manage with Alexa, through the bar, the volume of the bass of this subwoofer with voice commands.

Polk React PVP: 299 euros

Polk SR2 RRP: 179 euros

Polk React Sub PVP: 199 euros

en.polkaudio.com