Polk Audio Reserve Series: premium speakers at a more affordable price

It has been created to achieve an outstanding listening experience when listening to music, movies and games, focusing attention on details and the fidelity of the sound.



The Reserve Series is a new line of highly versatile, high-performance premium speakers designed for the ultimate enjoyment of music, movies and games. To do this, it perfectly fulfills the firm’s goal of offering premium quality speakers at a more affordable price through the application of extensive research and development in both materials and acoustics.

Made up of nine models, they stand out for having IMAX Enhanced and Hi-Res Audio, and being compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. Additionally, the same custom-made drivers originally developed for the firm’s award-winning Legend series loudspeakers have been used. That’s why they feature a patented Pinacle Tweeter, a mid-range turbine cone, and the latest bass management and resonance control technologies from Polk, PowerPort and X-Port, enabling them to deliver excellent sound quality.

Nine members, multiple possibilities

The new line is perfect for use with both immersive multi-channel home theater systems and classic stereo listening. The range consists of two floor-standing speakers, three center speakers, two bookshelf speakers, and the firm’s first wall-mount height module, all designed to give listeners flexibility in terms of configuration by incorporating matching drivers. and a uniform voice.

All in all, these are incredibly balanced speakers, offering an expansive soundstage, detailed imaging, a smooth midrange, plus deep bass.

Exclusive technology

While this series uses the same transducers as the Legend line, it also features multiple and exclusive developments of its own:

Pinnacle Ring Radiator Tweeters – Decades of innovation, design and prototyping have led to the development of a new 1 inch high definition Pinnacle Ring Radiator tweeter for extremely clear and crisp highs. no unwanted coloration or distortion. It also employs a precisely tuned waveguide that greatly improves the dispersion of high-frequency energy to provide a wide optimal listening area. Meanwhile, the carefully damped rear camera helps to eliminate any unwanted resonance. High-resolution certified, it is designed for dual-channel music listening as well as multi-channel 3D sound from music content, movies, sports, and video game soundtracks. Mid-frequency turbine cone – This cone efficiently combines The brand’s proprietary foam core driver design with molded turbine geometry, greatly increasing stiffness and damping without adding weight. This results in a smooth and detailed midrange across the entire bandwidth, that width of frequency to which the human ear is most sensitive.



X-Port Technology – Polk’s new proprietary X-Port technology incorporates an Eigentone Filter (ETF) that makes it easy to obtain distortion-free bass. It consists of a set of closed tube dampers specifically tuned to capture and eliminate distortions typical of conventional loudspeakers. X-Port prevents the higher bass and mids from being affected by the resonances produced by the port and the cabinet, ensuring a smooth and detailed sound. Power Port 2.0 Design – Present only on the R600 and R700 floorstanding models, Power Port 2.0 is the new take on Polk’s famous Power Port technology. With X-Port, in addition to the careful Power Port port design, which smoothes the airflow out of the case through the port, a set of specifically tuned closed tube dampers is added to prevent unwanted resonances produced by the box and port. Power Port 2.0 is the union of these two technologies and the result is a uniform and detailed sound.



Advanced construction

Specifically, the R700 tower model features advanced point-to-point reinforcements thanks to new cabinet resonance control (CRC) technology that eliminates panel resonances, thus enhancing detail and clarity. Finally, they all have carefully designed internal structures to minimize both internal standing waves and unwanted resonances. The result is high fidelity boxes that accurately reproduce both music and movie content and with a unique quality / price ratio on the market.

Polk Reserve R100 bookshelf speakers: 550 euros pair

Polk Reserve R200 bookshelf speakers: 750 euros pair

Polk Reserve R300 central channel: 450 euros

Polk Reserve R350 central channel: 550 euros

Polk Reserve R400 central channel: 650 euros

Polk Reserve R500 tower: 1100 euros pair

Polk Reserve R600 tower: 1500 euros pair

Polk Reserve R700 tower: 2200 euros per

Polk Reserve R900 height module: 550 euros pair

www.polkaudio.com