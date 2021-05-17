Politics turns against copper mining in Chile

(Bloomberg) – Chilean copper mining faces its biggest regulatory threat since the industry took off more than three decades ago.

Triggered by the worst social unrest in a generation, Chile has just elected an assembly that leaves the drafting of a new constitution largely in the hands of the left, as the ruling coalition failed to obtain the required percentage to exercise veto power. . Following the weekend’s vote, stocks, bonds and the country’s currency fell, while copper futures rose.

The composition of the Constitutional Convention leaves mining companies like BHP Group and Anglo American Plc vulnerable to stricter regulations on water, glaciers, minerals and community rights. The government’s crushing defeat may also fuel a bill that would create one of the biggest tax burdens in global copper mining.

“Seeing how the distribution of the constituents is, it is clear that mechanisms will be sought for a greater distribution of the benefits of mining to society, and environmental requirements will increase with respect to an industry that is thought, sometimes simplistically, that it is very profitable and polluting, ”said Alejandra Fernández, director of metals and mining at Fitch Ratings Inc.

The new constitution could include language that increases the requirements for mining concessions and their environmental impacts, Fernández said. The talks will likely focus on making the water a national good for public use, which points to a review of property rights and increased compensation for misuse, he added. Each year, the mining industry uses enough water to supply 75% of the country’s needs, according to McKinsey & Co.

Even so, the miners have already started to work on their carbon footprints and their commitment to the community. The Chilean Copper Commission, Cochilco, expects the industry to meet more of its water needs through desalination in the coming years, and companies are switching to renewable energy and starting to turn to green hydrogen as a way to replace diesel.

Read more

The potential legislative and regulatory changes come amid a rally in metals that has generated record earnings. For proponents of a bill that taxes copper sales at rates of up to 75% when prices exceed $ 4 a pound, companies should use more of the metal’s windfall gains to rectify lingering economic imbalances. and social of Chile.

While windfall profits could ease tighter regulations for producers, high metal prices also help explain the rise in resource nationalism, especially at a time when the pandemic is exacerbating inequalities in countries in growth.

Despite social and political tensions, the possibility of negotiation remains, according to analyst Mariano Machado from Verisk Maplecroft. Different factions could seek modifications to the mining royalty bill in exchange for changes to water rights, for example.

“No one today has enough credit to lead this process, but at the same time no one has enough credit to hinder it,” Machado said. “Old school politics and new politics have to keep forging a relationship.”

The headwinds facing Chilean mines are also part of the bullish story for copper. The metal has doubled in value in the past year, in part due to concerns that supply may not meet the growing demand for the raw materials needed for clean energy transformation.

The huge deposits of porphyry and the large inflows of foreign investment since the return of democracy have made Chile the main supplier in the world.

But the Chilean ore grade has declined steadily in recent years. This means that more volume must be mined, and more money invested, to produce the same amount of metal. The state-owned company Codelco, made up of nationalized American mines in the 1970s, spends tens of billions of dollars just to keep their production from falling.

The constitutional process will undoubtedly last a year and foreign miners have stability agreements that protect them from fiscal changes until at least 2023. But while the debate lasts, they may be reluctant to give the green light to big new projects.

Original Note: Politics Are Turning Against Copper Mining in Top Producer Chile

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP