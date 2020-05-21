Santo Domingo, RD.

The interview that influencer Santiago Matías “Alofoke” conducted with the presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gonzalo Castillo, was trending on social networks, causing different opinions among Internet users.

One of them was that of veteran journalist Juan Taveras Hernández, who said he was offended in his professional capacity by the “insipid interview.”

“I was offended in my capacity as a professional journalist for more than 40 years when I saw Gonzalo Castillo’s insipid interview with Alofoke. Politics and journalism cannot be degraded so much, ”was the tweet that Taveras wrote on the social network, which immediately unleashed hundreds of comments for and against the communication professional.

According to the journalist, the interview, which already has more than half a million views on YouTube, had the “questions previously prepared; rehearsed and read responses. A farce. It was not an interview, it was a hoax. Gonzalo’s strategists – poor fool – don’t hit one. ”

As a result of all the comments that were unleashed by his position, “TH”, as the journalist is also known, clarified: “I do not know, nor do I care, who is Santiago Matías. I don’t know what he does or what he does, I don’t know where I study, if I study, or where he lives. Whether or not you have a family. I have nothing against him. I have never seen it. He and I have done nothing to him. For me it is as if it did not exist ”.

The opinion of Taveras and other users caused a stir on social networks, for which Alofoke responded on his radio program saying: “Apparently in the Dominican Republic the neighborhood boy, the boy who has a vision that he seeks to improve every day, is forbidden to progress ”.

And he directly mentioned Taveras Hernández with the following message: “Send me to kill JuanTh when they are in government. On August 17 ”. Along with that message, he shared a video in which he says the following: “I am sincere, the only way that we do not fully control the area of ​​communication is by murdering ourselves. So buy the firearms that our bodies will be available to kill us. “

Send me to kill @juantaverash when they are government. On August 17 pic.twitter.com/m4ADER5GMI – Santiago Matias (@matiasgarciard) May 20, 2020

Matías said he has interviewed many politicians from different parties, including former President Hipólito Mejía and the current presidential candidate for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) Luis Abinader, and no one had said he was not prepared to do so.

He also said that “many of these journalists criticized Gonzalo’s speech today because they obey a collective interest, which is to destroy. He doesn’t care at what price ”, although he stressed that there are some whom he admires and respects, such as Nuria Piera, Alicia Ortega and Roberto Cavada.

“The interview that has mattered has been that of Gonzalo castillo. We are living in a RD that destroys, that looks for errors where there is none, that seeks to disqualify those who are not with you and I feel sorry for that RD. I am sorry that Dominicans do not have the education or the habit of evaluating proposals, ”Matías said in his radio program, which was later posted on his Twitter account.

.