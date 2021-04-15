Politics hit rock bottom talking about cobblestones and not Health

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, during his speech in the session in the Congress of Deputies. (Photo By EUROPA PRESS / E. Parra. POOL via Getty Images)

Nov 4, 2019, the then leader of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, decided to draw in full debate for the general elections a piece of tile to denounce the violent protests that took place during those days in Barcelona after the sentence of the ‘procés’.

February 18, 2021, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, appears at the parliamentary headquarters after visiting the Puerta del Sol to see the damage caused by the demonstration in I support rapper Pablo Hasél of the eve. And she does it armed with a cobble.

April 14, 2021, the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, accompanies his speech in the Congress of Deputies with a piece of cobblestone to blame the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and incidentally to United We Can, of the violence allowed by the Security Forces against the leaders of Vox who participated in their controversial act of Vallecas for the 4-M campaign.

This consequence of facts shows one thing. Well, two. Apart from the lack of ideas and originality of the political leaders, it shows the lack of commitment of the ruling class to citizens.

Spain is still trapped in a spiral of ambiguities and indeterminacies. Politicians talk about ‘socialism‘,’Liberty‘and of’and you more‘. They play to see who provokes the other the most, without going overboard, to later show themselves as victims to their sympathizers. A sad farce that, while it lasts, allows them not to talk about ‘education‘,’economy‘or’health‘.

It is as if the bubble in which they live is they will forget that Spain is still in a pandemic. Dying hundreds of people daily, and forcing thousands of Spaniards to have to go to the ‘hunger tails‘with images more typical of the postwar period.

Not to mention the 40% youth unemployment which leaves Spain leading that dishonorable ranking at the European level. The poverty rate for unemployed men is around 50% and that of women is 44.5%. And of the 11.8 million people (25.3% of the population) who are at risk of social exclusion.

But almost nobody talks about alternatives for all of them, to which then, yes, they are asked to vote with promises that no longer seduce almost anyone. In fact, it is rare today to see a candidate or leader make concrete promises. Everyone gets lost in drawing vague horizons. and in direct fights to argue.

With social networks, it is assumed that we are at the time when politics is talked about and / or debated the most, and politicians have profiles with the supposed idea of ​​approaching citizens and leaving a communication channel open with them. But it is unreal. What circulates uncontrollably are memes Y pills videos With which it is mainly intended to expose the opponent and not show off for their own reasons and arguments. The new political advisers do not propose ideas or write strategies and speeches, but instead edit videos. The new policy is that of the cobblestone and not that of Health.

