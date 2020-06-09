Gabi Desangles unleashed the fury of his followers who adversely Gonzalo Castillo. The communicator promoted the candidacy of the candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party and had to go out to defend herself from the attacks.

Like her, Dominican figures of the show are defining their candidates these days. In these decisions they receive support and criticism. Less than a month before the presidential and congressional elections, several communicators and artists have decided to openly pronounce their sympathies for some of the country’s candidates or political parties. In the case of Desangles, the presenter of the Saturday morning meridian program “Vale por tres” (Telesystem 11) offered her public support for an initiative by Gonzalo Castillo.

According to the communicator, Gonzalo offers solutions and hopes to middle-class entrepreneurs and worries about micro-entrepreneurs. “When I received this call before knowing that ‘Listen to us’ was from Gonzalo Castillo, I already knew that I wanted to participate. It was everything that any politician demanded as a citizen, a platform where they would listen to us. That they worry about the obstacles of productive sectors of enterprising upper middle class ”.

On the subject he abounded: “All this from a face to face, apolitical and anonymous space where you can be honest without being judged. Being a moderator of Listen to us and witnessing the discussions of those active voices within each sector has been very enriching for me. I think it is an exercise in responsible democracy and that it should stay with us. ”

Desangles defends himself

After the announcement of her support for the “Listen to us” platform, the attacks by the “haters” began, and yesterday she had to come out in front of the messages that she described as mistreatment, aggression and discrimination.

“I know that I have given people permission to come closer to my life and to believe that they have known me forever, but that, using my mouth to hurt others is not justified, neither with me nor with anyone.”

The communicator argued that there is nothing wrong with working for a politician: “I lent my talent, just as I do on television, radio, theater and cinema, just as I have done for many brands, I am Communicator, that’s what I live for, that’s why I keep my house, that’s why I’m building my dreams with my partner. ”

Wason the first

The first to stir social networks with his decision was Wason Brazoban, who posted on his Instagram account the reasons for his political preference for PLD and danilism, since the artist considers that the years that Danilo Medina has been in power have been the best, the same reason why he gives his support to Gonzalo Castillo, since he knows that he will be in the same direction.

“Many ask me why your inclination towards danilism? Well, because for me it has been the best government since Balaguer’s 12 years until today. Investigate. It is not fanaticism, I have no bottle, it is that I investigate before voting, ”he wrote. And he continued: “I know the importance of a stable economy as an entrepreneur that I am. So my support for Gonzalo Castillo, because I know that he will continue in that same direction with his great ability to work and the experience he has ”. A gale of comments for and against generated Wason’s decision.

Toño Rosario

The merengue player Toño Rosario was another of those who decided to support Gonzalo Castillo and composed a musical theme for him “La Camisa Manga Corta”, which will accompany him as the theme of his campaign throughout the month of June.

“El Cuquito”, artistic nickname, uploaded a video to Instagram on June 3, where he praises his wife and asks her in a funny way where he is going so well, to which his partner responds that he is leaving with Gonzalo Castillo.

Unlike the others, Toño did not give any explanation for his decision or upload a photo with the candidate from the Pelleista party, he only limited himself to writing “My beautiful wife.”

WITH ABINADER

Milagros Germán.

Milagros German also rode the political wave, as on May 27 he decided to offer his support to the candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party, Luis Abinader. “La Diva” shared a photo to her official Instagram account bumping her elbows with the political leader, along with a few sentences. “These are new times! It is the time of Luis and Raquel, the new face of hope ”, she posted.

Roberto Ángel.

Dominican producer and presenter Roberto Ángel Salcedo also defined his political stance. On May 6, the host of the program “Más Roberto” (Telesistema 11) uploaded a photo to his Instagram account with Luis Abinader, making it clear which is his favorite in politics for the elections of the next 5 of July.