La Paz, May 11 . .- Bolivia began a new quarantine stage on Monday, which once again caused political tension to jump in a country that still has no date for the elections.

The start of the “dynamic” quarantine, with restrictions that are maintained or made flexible by areas based on a risk map before COVID-19, was preceded on Sunday night by a protest against the interim government of Jeanine Áñez in demand elections and against his management of the health emergency, answered with another towards the Movement to Socialism (MAS) of Evo Morales.

“The government of President Jeanine Áñez wants elections, but not at this moment, which is so difficult in our country as a result of the pandemic,” interim Minister of the Presidency, Yerko Núñez, told the media.

The minister reiterated what many repeat in the country, which has to be the electoral body that sets the date of the elections, so he asked the Parliament, controlled by MAS, to reflect to postpone the process to the polls until pass the health emergency.

The Parliament promulgated last April 30 a law that gives 90 days of term in which the Supreme Electoral Court has to set that date, against the criteria of Áñez, which asked that no deadlines be set until the emergency was overcome, and days Later, his party, the Democratic Unit, appealed the rule to the Constitutional Court.

The first day of the dynamic quarantine was marked by episodes of disobedience to restrictions on leaving home in cities such as Santa Cruz, La Paz and El Alto, declared at high risk of the disease and where strict control measures are maintained, and even for some protest in Cochabamba, another one of the main cities in the country.

Former President Morales, who is in Argentina, denounced on social networks that the Bolivian Armed Forces “demonstrate, by instructions from the de facto government, their ‘power’, in full quarantine, with low flights of planes, tanks, troops and sirens on the streets”.

Last night’s protest against Áñez called on social networks consisted of the launching of firecrackers and rockets and was answered by a cacerolada against MAS and Morales, as happened on the night of April 30 while the Parliament and the transitional Executive were fighting for the deadlines. of the elections, but this time instead the noise from terraces, windows and balconies was accompanied by military patrols on the street.

The elections in Bolivia were scheduled for May 3, but the electoral body decided to postpone them after declaring a state of health emergency in the country last March, proposing that they be between the end of June and September, while the law came out of the Legislative sets a maximum of August 2.

The elections are to elect a president, vice president, senators and deputies, after those of October last year were canceled.

