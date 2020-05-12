Political divisions over the strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic delay Brazil’s response, with consequences that are emerging as even more tragic than the complicated situation the country is going through, experts warn.

Brazil broke the 10,000 dead and 150,000 infected mark over the weekend, but scientists say the numbers could be up to 15 times higher due to lack of testing.

Since the start of the health emergency, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed its severity and criticizes local governments on a daily basis for imposing measures to curb the movement of people by way of prevention.

He even dismissed his Health Minister for disagreements over the social isolation policy.

“When there is a cacophony, a very great disagreement of leadership in public policies, when they are questioned and a minimum consensus is not reached, what follows is usually a tragedy,” warns the Brazilian historian Sidney Chalhoub, professor at the University of Harvard.

Chalhoub recalls the case in the late 19th century of Hamburg, then the largest port in Germany, where a cholera outbreak occurred that left more than 10,000 dead.

“The last great cholera epidemic in Europe was entirely caused by the division of the local political elite and by the predominance of a vision of economic interests, which overlapped with the interests of public health, and that caused a major economic catastrophe older, “he says.

He also cites the popular revolt of 1904 against compulsory smallpox vaccination in Rio de Janeiro, then the capital of Brazil, on which political interests were mounted to overthrow the government, with a balance of 30 deaths and a new epidemic of the disease.

– Fear of death near the poles –

A Datafolha Institute survey in late April revealed that 67% of Brazilians believe it is necessary for people to remain at home to avoid the spread of the virus, even with the economic consequences that this causes.

In the past month, Bolsonaro supporters have staged caravans in various cities to call for an end to the measures of social isolation and to denounce Congress and the supreme court, which have tried to limit some of the president’s actions.

Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, who defines himself as “antiglobalist”, denounces intentions to “use the pandemic to establish communism”. “As if the coronavirus were not enough, we also have to confront the comunovirus,” he tweeted last month.

But the pandemic is altering features of the left-right polarization, which peaked with Bolsonaro’s election in 2018, according to a study led by political scientist Carlos Pereira of the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Among the almost 8,000 respondents who defined themselves as right or center-right, 56% remained faithful to Bolsonaro’s views, but 40% disagreed with their attitude towards the pandemic.

“The closer someone is to a person contaminated or deceased by the virus, the more distant he is from Bolsonaro’s position” and the more favorable he is to isolation, Pereira told ., who however does not know if it is of lasting change.

– Anti-scientific world wave –

For the sociologist Débora Messenberg, from the University of Brasilia, now “the debate is about democracy and authoritarianism.”

“We have a far-right, undemocratic government,” which has given wings to a segment of society linked to ‘fascist ideology,’ “says Messenberg, referring to protests against the Legislature and attacks on journalists and nurses by protesters. pro-government.

Scientists from the prestigious public health research center Fiocruz also received threats on social networks after disclosing the initial results of a study on chloroquine, an antiviral drug that has been highlighted by Bolsonaro as an effective treatment, although there are no studies that prove it.

“Democracy is much less solid than we imagined. And it is not only in Brazil that it has not taken root. Liberal democracy is in crisis throughout the world,” says Messenberg.

Chalhoub points out another aggravating factor: the pandemic comes at a time when large countries like the United States and Brazil are ruled by leaders who “militate against knowledge”, in which “opinions are defended by inventing facts”.

“A completely harmful vision of an irreparable contradiction between the catastrophe in public health and the economic catastrophe is constructed, which leads to a confirmation of both,” he says.